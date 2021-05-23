Again, state regulators seem bent on allowing the bureaucracy to defy common sense.
And again they seem poised to put polluters’ egos above public health.
That revelation arrived as resident volunteers worked to hash out their final recommendation for how the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team should notify Michiganders whose drinking water wells may be in the path of groundwater pollution.
The advisory talks began after a Record-Eagle reporter exposed how state officials spent eight months talking to Traverse City airport officials about likely PFAS contamination emanating from the facility before they told nearby residents whose water wells had been identified as at risk. Turns out those state officials unnecessarily allowed residents in more than a dozen homes to consume chemical-laced water obliviously for months.
Regulators made matters much worse when they offered a common sense-defying explanation for their failure to prioritize public health — excuses that tried to excuse their misplaced priorities on scientific procedures.
Since then, the volunteer advisory group has worked to offer a path for officials to fix the problem.
The months-long process (we previously objected to the agency not simply acting unilaterally to ensure folks don’t drink contaminated water while regulators fiddle around) has been unnecessarily slow, but appears headed toward some pretty solid advice for the agency.
Then, in probably the most discouraging move yet, MPART Executive Director Abigail Hendershott said she plans to consult the Michigan Manufacturers’ Association before she enacts any recommended changes.
In essence, Hendershott and her agency plan to allow a trade group that represents businesses that have been pinpointed as sources of PFAS pollution to influence the agency’s reformation of its public notice process.
Such a move again defies common sense. Regulators again appear to be putting the interests of the folks who generate the pollution ahead of public health.
What meaningful input could emerge from another round of unnecessary consultation. It seems much more likely Hendershott and the bureaucracy she leads simply are seeking another opportunity to substitute better working relationships with polluters for their responsibility to protect public health.
Why would regulators need industry feedback on how and when the agency notifies the public that it launched a taxpayer-funded investigation into likely PFAS contamination in groundwater?
After all, would any potential polluter really want to be seen as complicit in a system that would allow Michiganders to unknowingly and unnecessarily consume chemical-laced groundwater for prolonged periods?
Again, the fumbling at MPART since regulators’ processes were exposed for shirking their duty to protect public health, seems unnecessary to say the least.
Now, we’re left wondering why the agency directors responsible for MPART and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer haven’t stepped in to at least install the most obvious, common sense reforms to compel the agency to prioritize the health of people drinking from potentially contaminated water wells?
This is a moment when we long for leaders who can recognize when the simplest answer is often best and who act decisively to halt a system run amok.
After all, we need only look back as far as the Flint Water Crisis to see what happens when state officials fail to prioritize the health of Michiganders and allow our neighbors to unknowingly consume contaminated drinking water.