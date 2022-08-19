Record-Eagle reporter Elizabeth Brewer had an opportunity for a brief interview with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week.
We appreciate having that time with the governor to ask questions and discuss issues of concern. And we look forward to the opportunity to interview Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee for governor.
As we all are well-aware, campaigns are officially underway. We know the political messages are carefully crafted by people trained in the art of obfuscation and paid very well for their skill.
It’s a shame that people can’t just talk to each other.
What if we could ask straightforward questions and receive candid answers? The mind boggles at the thought.
If we could, here are a few of the questions we would ask:
What action did you take in the last three years that you regret?
What did you learn from it?
Has it changed your thinking on that issue?
What would you do differently as a result?
Those are among the questions we would pose to every candidate seeking office. If we had the chance, we would ask far more, of course. What questions would you ask? Think about it. It’s important. Now’s the time to ask good questions before casting ballots.
As far as all the candidates, instead of attacking any challengers, they need to speak about themselves, what they would do and why.
It’s like a really good job interview: Don’t tell us how you’re perfect for the job. Show us how your imperfections have shaped you and what that would mean for the post you’re seeking to fill.
We live in precarious times. What we have come through together in these last few years is unlike any other in our lifetime.
There was no roadmap; no path forged by others to show us the way. Commitments to a course of action were taken. New findings were released. Curveballs were thrown.
Remember? It seems like eons ago. It wasn’t. Our sense of time is distorted by the intense pressure that was felt, the extreme emotions being expressed and the pervasive fear that it all engendered.
As we consider what this campaign means, we view the next couple of months with some trepidation – but also some hope.
After all the experiences of the past few years, citizens are just plain worn out. They need to hear the facts — and they deserve the transparency that comes with it.
