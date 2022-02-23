The recipe for creating mystique, especially for the young, is simple: Take something away, say it corrupts young minds, and suddenly every kid wants it.
Need proof? Sales of “Maus” — the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel series about the Holocaust wherein cats are Nazis and mice are Jewish prisoners — spiked 753 percent after a Tennessee school district banned it for “unnecessary use of profanity and nudity” last month, according to Forbes.
But while any parent knows the mystique recipe, calls for book bans and curriculum meddling are rising.
Capital News Service this month reported the American Library Association anticipates double or triple the 156 book challenges received in 2020. Books that address LGBTQ-plus issues, sexual abuse, religious viewpoints, profanity, drug use, alcoholism, racial slurs, racist stereotypes and anti-police messages are increasingly in the crosshairs.
In Michigan, challenges are well-funded through organizations that are political in nature and that assert conservative family values, said Deborah Mikula, executive director of the Michigan Library Association. “George,” a LGBTQ-plus novel by Alex Gino, about a transgender girl is the most frequently challenged book.
All book bans put the corruption of young minds at the center, but knowing what we know about mystique, we wonder who is the real audience for these performative efforts? And who gets hurt by restricting what we’re allowed to know?
That a political engine is powering these movements in our state should give freedom-lovers pause.
Schools already grant parents access to their children’s curriculum. Yet today, legislation marches in many state houses, driven by nakedly self-interested, heavily “talking point”-filtered political campaigns pitting parents against their schools, painting them as places of secret agenda-making.
Assuredly, parents working against schools instead of with them will not benefit the children supposedly at the center of these calls — calls that vary from censorship to policing teachers with body and classroom cameras.
The freedom to an education, free from legally sanctioned discrimination, is fundamental to maintaining our democracy. Calls to restrict education for political gain should throw up a flag, no matter what team one roots for.
Education and reading opens windows into worlds and opportunities that extend beyond our dining room tables. Let politicians harp on the “kitchen-table” issues, but the titles at our bedside and those of our kids should not be politically dictated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.