‘Meeting them where they’re at” is one of those phrases heard a lot in the nonprofit sector — it’s a flag waved to show a desire to flip the script, from what works for systems and advocates, to what works for the vulnerable people/causes they’re advocating for.
But it’s much easier to say it than do it.
Vulnerable voices are almost always quieter and harder to hear, and the fact that we have to say the phrase at all belies the entrenched silos, mindsets and cultural obstacles to help that works.
Most of us by now are versed in the opioid epidemic — how it came to pass on the script pads of physicians, physicians wined and dined by pharmaceutical reps, reps who assured everyone about the non-addicting properties of the pain medications they sold. The lobbying to make “pain” the fifth vital sign, the investor-led “research,” and the general lack of oversight or care that chugged along until the staggering tsunami of overdose deaths, crime and grief finally overtook apathy.
Today, its waves continue to ripple. Health and Human Services reports more than 70,000 people died from overdose in 2019. Millions more are addicted. More than 80 percent of heroin users started with prescription opioids. It continues to ravage communities and families, destroying young, old and the generation to come through rising incidence of neonatal abstinence syndrome.
Settlements in the national lawsuits are starting to trickle into our communities, and now is the time for bold moves — moves that reflect a growing body of knowledge on substance abuse disorder. Moves that jump hurdles set by stigma and systemic inertia.
Tobacco settlement money — that staggering, then-unheard of sum of $246 billion — met few people where they were. In fact, bias against smokers left little political will to invest the money in reduction, treatment and prevention of tobacco addiction. Less than three percent went to caring for the people impacted or those at risk. Instead, money went directly to the states and found its way into covering funding shortfalls and other projects.
Comparatively, the opioid settlement is a multi-layered payout of localities and governments but challenges, ivory towers and addiction stigma remain. Now is the time to examine the health equity systems that made the epidemic possible and set up transparent procedures to make sure we’re meeting the epidemic exactly where it’s at — knowing our capacity to point it where it’s not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.