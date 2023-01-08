We applaud Randall Rothe, the state official who took a strong stance against the National Guard’s request to expand Camp Grayling, and Bridge Michigan for learning of his letter to the Department of Natural Resources and reporting it. We carried that story Wednesday.
As reported, Rothe, a district supervisor from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Remediation and Redevelopment Division in Gaylord, wrote that the DNR should reject the Guard’s request.
Why? PFAS.
PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, refers to a family of compounds in a category commonly referred to as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down naturally. They were popular for decades for their non-stick and flame-resistant properties. But, in recent years, they’ve been linked to some severe health problems.
The military first discovered PFAS contamination in 2016 at the base, where soldiers for decades had used PFAS-containing firefighting foam during training exercises and to suppress fire and dust. Since then, military and state officials have been working to track its spread through groundwater and into nearby waterways, including Lake Margrethe.
Rothe made his recommendation based on the Guard’s “inability to take timely action to investigate, mitigate, and remediate significant areas of contamination” on the property. His letter went to Bonnie Packer, the acting PFAS program manager for the Army National Guard’s Cleanup and Restoration Branch, and a host of other military and state contacts.
The Guard is pressing to nearly double its footprint at Camp Grayling by leasing 162,000 acres nearby to train for modern cyber, electronic and space warfare.
We wrote last June that the community, advocacy groups and the DNR need to hold the Guard to high standards of environmental stewardship before blessing any expansion.
Nothing has occurred in the last six months to change our view. Ongoing issues with PFAS contamination, stemming from its past use at Camp Grayling, remain a major concern.
PFAS, and other related chemical compounds, have been found in numerous locations there, including the stormwater runoff in Lake Margrethe. EGLE sent a violation notice to the Guard in July for allegedly discharging PFOS-contaminated stormwater into the lake.
In a statement Tuesday, EGLE spokesperson Hugh McDiarmid Jr. said that, while the agency has “significant concerns” about the Guard’s PFAS response at Camp Grayling, Rothe’s letter does not represent EGLE’s formal agency stance on the expansion.
EGLE has no regulatory authority in this case, he said, and they won’t be making a formal recommendation on the matter. But they know what they’re talking about — and the fact that McDiarmid expressed “significant concerns” is telling.
Grayling, as a community, has been very supportive of its National Guard facility over the years. That’s not in question. What is in question here is the Guard’s commitment to addressing the PFAS problem.
Rothe outlined a litany of shortcomings in the Guard’s PFAS response over the past five years, from minimizing “known impacts” to foot-dragging on investigating and cleaning up contaminated drinking and wastewater and refusing to extend public drinking water to areas with contaminated wells.
The military’s refusal to better study PFAS impacts near the base has forced the state to step in with its own investigations at “an enormous expense to the state of Michigan,” he wrote.
Col. Scott Meyers, commander of the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, told Bridge that the Guard no longer trains with “any of those chemicals.” He went on to say that PFAS issues and the expansion proposal are “two completely separate issues.”
Indeed, they are not. Both have a direct bearing and a major impact on the land occupied by the National Guard. But the fact that Meyers views it that way may be part of the problem when it comes to addressing PFAS contamination there.
What the people need to see from the Guard is significant action in good faith. PFAS is the problem. No expansion should even be considered until the Guard steps up to actively address that problem.
It is in the best interests of the Guard to do so — for all.
