There has been plenty of drab news to go around during the past year.
Maybe that’s why we found ourselves floating a little after reading news of Lauren May’s perfect score on the SAT. For those not familiar with the test, it’s a rigorous college entrance exam, and 1600 is a perfect score. Average scores for most students hover somewhere around 1000.
Considering fewer than .5 percent of the 2 million students who take the exam each year earn every point, May’s achievement should garner a healthy round of applause.
But let’s take a moment to consider all the extra factors that stacked odds against her this year, weights that make such perfection just a little more difficult than during an abnormal-at-best school year.
May, and many of her classmates, have spent more than a year trudging through a world defined by disruptions. They found themselves last spring coping with an abbreviated school year, and obliterated social lives.
Then, as their schooling resumed, it lurched ahead in fits and starts as the COVID-19 pandemic touched nearly every student across the region in some way or another. It’s hard enough to navigate high school during ordinary times, so students trying to keep their feet planted as they faced challenges during the past year had a nearly insurmountable task.
To manage those hurdles and simultaneously achieve a perfect score on a rigorous college entrance exam is an extraordinary feat. We simply can’t imagine the mettle it took for Ms. May to arrive at perfection at this moment, but we are certain it’s evidence of great things to come.
It’s a glimmer in an otherwise pretty gloomy year, a feat worthy of celebration.
Congratulations Lauren May.