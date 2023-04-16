Members of the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners have every reason to feel a sense of gratitude for being chosen to serve their community.
They are, literally, a select group of representatives. They hold positions of power and authority, thanks to their constituents. They’re making a difference in people’s lives with the actions they take. Their roles in the community are viewed with respect and consideration.
And they are generously compensated for their work.
Commissioners gave themselves a raise in December 2020. Each board member went from $7,000 to $12,000; the salary earned by the vice chair went from $7,500 to $12,500; and the chairman’s salary was increased from $8,000 to $13,000.
Then, this past December, five commissioners — one of whom is no longer on the board — approved increasing their per diem rate.
The Latin term “per diem” refers to the payment commissioners claim for attending meetings. It means, literally, per day — not per meeting.
That per diem rate, which traditionally had stood at $35, was hiked to the $65 this year the nine commissioners now are entitled to collect.
Some of these folks don’t seem to realize that they should be thanking the residents of this county for their generosity — per diem nearly double that of last year’s rate; significantly higher salaries; and health care coverage, too.
Among all these benefits, the board’s per diem pay may seem a small matter, but it’s one of those nickel-and-dime issues that add up over time.
And it can easily be abused.
Right now, among some commissioners, that appears to be the case.
Staff Writer Patti Brandt Burgess recently reported that some are paying themselves per diems for every meeting they attend and, sometimes, generously collecting for back-to-back meetings taking place across the hall in the same building.
At a recent board meeting, commissioners who are making these per diem claims defended the practice and said there’s no issue.
The vice chairman used an expletive to express his opinion of the criticism.
The chairman went so far as to say this issue is merely motivated by partisan politics — adding that Republicans are doing all the work.
They are incorrect.
First, it is not an expletive. It is taxpayer money.
Secondly, the criticism of how these per diems are being claimed is not fueled by any partisan purpose. It is fueled by a growing awareness.
A variety of people, now learning of this change, are expressing concern about it. It deviates from past practice. It is a departure from tradition. And they just don’t like it.
One note about the board’s recent meeting: Although an attempt failed to incorporate some modest modifications in their per diem pay procedure, commissioners did approve a three-member committee to consider how it’s handled.
If this committee is a way to sweep discussion under a rug somewhere and forget about it, it’s a bad idea.
If it’s an effort to discuss the situation candidly, get past the stubborn resistance from those who are, frankly, liking the added largesse, and come to a consensus about fixing it, then it’s a wise decision.
We agree with the vice chairman on one narrow point: This shouldn’t even be an issue.
It should be very straightforward and simple: A commissioner may claim one per diem payment — not two or three — in any given day.
Period.
