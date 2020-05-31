Nothing is as simple as it seems, especially when we’re talking about free speech.
It would be easy to boil down Twitter’s now-intensifying battle with President Donald Trump to a clash of ideologies triggered by thumbs with a penchant for careless bloviating. Yet, the volleys now exchanged between Twitter and Trump likely will shape free speech for us all for years to come.
Such a showdown isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
Modern platforms (think Google, Twitter and Facebook), since their inception, have used their status as tech companies to shield themselves from responsibility for the damage caused by people and governments misusing the powerful communication tools they pioneer.
There is no doubt the inventions generated in Silicon Valley during the past two decades have revolutionized the way we connect and communicate. Today, free speech is far more accessible, far more democritized than ever before.
A cellphone and a couple of social media accounts can reach audiences worldwide in a matter of minutes.
That revolution decentralized the power structures that once controlled the flow of information — not a bad thing. It enabled many to break free from oppressive regimes that sought to crush free expression — also not a bad thing. And it vastly increased the number and volume of voices in our national conversation — definitely not a bad thing.
But the down sides are real, and they’re massive.
Largely, those tech companies have refused to take meaningful responsibility when their platforms are misused to deceive or destroy. They held fast to claims their inventions are simply the road, and they have no control over or responsibility for the drivers who use them.
They sit on the sidelines, feigning action with symbolic measures as their pavlovian algorithms devolved into feedback loops that accelerated polarization of our nation and the world at large. Along the way, they swept up truckloads of profits from driving wedges between people, from allowing misinformation and disinformation to run rampant.
This all has contributed to the coming firestorm, in which regulators, judges, politicians and tech giants will hash out the rules of free speech that will steer our democracy for generations to come.
We, and many others, have argued for some time that tech companies should not be allowed to obfuscate responsibility for the material they publish. They have, and likely will continue to buck the notion that they’re publishers. But make no mistake, that’s exactly what they are.
Twitter’s recent foray into regulating speech flowing through its channels — set aside the specific tweet that triggered this hoopla — is an irreversible acknowledgment of the aforementioned fact.
Would it really be that bad an idea to ask platforms to take responsibility for the material they publish? Do they not have the same obligation as traditional publishers, like the Record-Eagle, to prevent the dissemination of false and defamatory materials?
It’s unlikely those questions will be answered soon or without much debate and divisiveness. But we hope they will be discussed thoroughly and answered properly.
Because those debates will determine the future of free speech in our nation.
