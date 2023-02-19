From the beginning, Grand Traverse Pavilions has meant something very special to the community.
This county-owned facility came into existence because people here placed a high priority on the services it provides. We all value what it represents: Quality care for older people.
When it opened, Pavilions was a wonderful fulfillment of that goal to provide those services. And it had a great reputation.
In recent years, the situation there has changed dramatically. Andrea Gerring, whose mother had lived at Pavilions, wrote a letter to the Record-Eagle, telling of her experiences there between 2017 and 2020.
Until then, the prevailing consensus had been that Pavilions was excellent, she said. But the public perception was not the reality.
“For 25 years, they were under the radar,” Gerring told Record-Eagle staff writer Patti Brandt Burgess. “They had really good ratings. They had a good reputation.
“This is no longer a premier facility — and what are we going to do about it?”
Burgess learned that, last August, a federally-mandated inspection by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave Pavilions 17 citations for various deficiencies.
Many of the citations were related to problems with the company Unidine, which provided food services at Pavilions.
Inspections documented rotting, moldy and brown produce, dirty floors, a stack of unwashed pots and pans, dishes not being properly sanitized and an infestation of fruit flies. The kitchen was understaffed and employees were not familiar with food safety standards, according to inspection results.
Overall, Burgess reported, Pavilions was given 20 citations in 2022 for a total of 40 in the last three years. It also was given a two-star rating — out of a possible five — by CMS, which offers the ratings as a way for potential residents and their families to compare nursing homes.
In addition to these poor ratings, Pavilions was named in a lawsuit filed by Mary John-Williams, the former executive director of PACE North, who is suing for discrimination and a violation of the Whistleblower Protection Act based on retaliation she said she faced after questioning a management agreement between PACE North and Pavilions. Others named in the suit include Pavilions CEO Rose Coleman, the Department of Health and Human Services board and its chairman, Cecil McNally.
“My concern is there are two substantial issues we have heard about, both times through the newspaper,” said Commissioner T.J. Andrews said during a meeting last week. “We on the county board had no idea these things were going on.”
Now, thanks to the reporting by Burgess, people have been made aware of serious deficiencies that need to be addressed immediately.
And now, as Gerring has asked, what are we going to do about it?
Last week, the Grand Traverse DHHS board, which oversees Pavilions, gave the go-ahead for Coleman to sign a three-year contract with Forefront Healthcare, a national company. This new culinary services company will replace the one that received several citations in the most recent inspection.
We applaud this action and encourage the board to renew its commitment to a higher quality of care for Pavilions.
It’s a credit to the county that, years ago, it chose to establish Pavilions. Yet, with that commitment came obligations and responsibilities that must be fulfilled. These must be acted upon promptly to ensure that residents receive superlative, not substandard, care.
It’s time to bring back the premier care facility that Pavilions once was — and, with the right management, can be again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.