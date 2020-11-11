The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many aspects of our lives throughout 2020, including the days we dedicate to honoring those who served our country.
Veterans Day is no different.
So, today we ask everyone in our community to join us in reaching out to a veteran or two to thank them for their service. It’s the least we can do on a day set aside to recognize their sacrifices in the name of our collective wellbeing.
And this year, more than any in our recent history, we find ourselves constrained from paying homage with the same fanfare to which we all have become accustomed since Nov. 11 was made a national holiday in 1938 (it was Armistice Day until 1954).
Today, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates there are 18 million veterans living in the U.S., a number that continues to decline each year as the largest cohorts of service members from wars past age. The Census’ data collection showed that by 2018, the median age of living veterans in the U.S. was 65 years, but the median age for those who served in Vietnam and World War II were 71 and 93, respectively.
That means many of the veterans who we all celebrate today are among the most vulnerable to the pandemic. They’re also likely some of those around us most negatively impacted by the isolation created by the physical distancing procedures we now employ to slow the spread of COVID-19.
So it is incumbent upon us all to find creative, and safe, ways to reach out to the service members in our lives.
Many are family members or coworkers. Some are neighbors. Others are complete strangers.
All deserve a moment of our time. A phone call. A wave. A shout of thanks.
It’s the least we can do for the men and women who sacrificed so much on our behalf.