There is no perfect answer.
If we’ve learned anything during the past year, it’s that our decisions are only as good as the information we have at the time we make them. And we’ve now become accustomed to making a heck of a lot of important choices with a bevy of unanswered questions in our pockets.
Parents faced some of the most difficult forks in the road since the COVID-19 pandemic reared its head in our country about a year ago. They were forced to weigh their children’s academic health, physical health and mental health in equations everyone knew from the start wouldn’t balance easily.
They relied on school administrators and public health officials who oftentimes could only offer best guesses about the risks involved with sending children into classrooms as the pandemic raged. And they were subjected to a barrage of often conflicting and unhelpful studies and data as researchers scrambled to fill that information void.
Yet, all reiterated the drawbacks involved in separating students from the classroom environment. It’s nearly impossible, despite some pretty inventive efforts, to recreate the social learning that occurs in a school classroom.
It’s probably one of the most important elements of our children’s educational experience, but never will appear in standardized test results.
Some parents sent their children back to school after the months-long spring hiatus triggered a backslide in social, emotional and academic health for many students. Those children have been subjected to near-constant upheaval as they yo-yo from classroom to home with exposures or illness.
Others decided to err on the side of caution by keeping their children at home at least for the fall and maybe for the entire 2020-2021 school year. Many found themselves surviving academically, but isolated socially.
Now, parents are situated in a hindsight purgatory, second-guessing the forks they chose along the way. Or wondering if their children lost a step or two when compared to classmates because of the turns they took.
Worrying is nothing new for parents, but the pandemic certainly raised stakes and increased anxiety.
None of them made a bad decision. None.
Each family in our community and across the nation made the best choices for their children with whatever information was available to them. All children have been set back either academically or socially in some way during the past year.
But we shouldn’t be so quick to cast the challenges our children face as setbacks. They are more resilient and inventive than we give them credit for. Likewise, they will be stronger than many generations that came before.
The pandemic will shape this generation much in the same ways the flu pandemic of 1918 shaped the Greatest Generation.
We all should challenge ourselves to see the past year and what comes next as making the best of a difficult situation. Making the best choices with the information and tools we had at the time.
We also should rest assured, not in spite of these experiences, but because of them, our children will thrive.