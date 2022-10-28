If Michigan’s recent performance on the National Assessment of Educational Progress test was one of our childhood report cards, it might have gotten mysteriously lost in a sewer drain en route home, or eaten by the dog instead of shown off to proud parents.
It wasn’t good: Michigan’s fourth-grade students recorded their lowest reading scores in 30 years. Eighth-grade reading also dropped, as did math scores in both grades — to a less dramatic degree.
Scores also showed a widened achievement gap between rich and poor students, and white and Black students.
We’re not alone. Bridge Michigan reports that we placed about mid-pack nationally, and every state across the country fell, compared to NAEP scores of 2019, courtesy of COVID-19 and pandemic-caused disruptions to schools.
We expected as much — neither parents, teachers nor students will soon forget the frustrations with online learning, mask mandates, and long quarantines that churned our lives into a bathtub chop for several years.
But a lingering exacerbated divide between schools, teachers and parents isn’t helping calm the waters.
Schools are increasingly adopting parental roles, as weekend food preparers, clothing and activity providers, as services provided by schools increase — services they say parents aren’t providing — and kids spend more time at school. Parents are not allowed in schools for security reasons, and interaction with teachers and staff is increasingly limited. It seems both parents and teachers feel put-upon by the other, and this tension has been stoked by culture wars and political opportunists.
In the end, both parents and teachers need to work together to better support our kids, who need us.
It’s telling that in the fall of 2020, NWEA testing showed regressions that were unexpectedly slight. That spring, parents and teachers focused their energy on building kids’ resilience — and even though online school flounders compared to in-person education — parents and teachers worked together to help kids succeed.
That hasn’t happened since — and our kids are worse for it.
If the “nation’s report card” was our own, we might get some excuses ready to mitigate the potential punishment that typically comes with poor performance.
But Michigan’s report card is, in effect, our report card. We choose our level of involvement in our schools, and elect representative leaders who set a tone — sometimes oppositional, sometimes collaborative.
What’s clear is that money alone isn’t going to bridge the learning gap. But parents and teachers together might.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.