Traverse City is the heart of a region that draws hundreds of thousands of people to visit every year.
People love the life here and for good reason – where else can they find the best of so many incredible worlds: A small town with a cosmopolitan atmosphere set in one of the most beautiful places on earth with the precious resource of fresh water close by.
Yet the small number of taxpaying residents and the annual tidal wave of visitors make it seem like an ant is holding up an elephant. The high cost of living just complicates the situation.
Some people get upset when they talk about how young people are getting priced out of the market. Others simply point to the overall need for more housing.
Enter the Traverse City planners who seek to address those issues. They come up with some zoning changes they say will allow for more housing variety in the city.
The changes they’re proposing would eliminate a 15-per-year cap on new accessory dwelling units, and remove a requirement that the property owner live in either the main or accessory dwelling. Other changes would shrink lot minimum sizes, allow two residences on oversized one-family lots where dimensions permit, and eliminate the need to split that lot if another property line would create unworkable setbacks.
The changes also would permit up to four dwellings in two structures on two-family lots, add definitions for duplex, triplex and quadplex housing, make it easier to split a house into a duplex and shrink the acreage requirement for cluster housing where several houses are built on one oversize lot to one acre from five.
The notion that highly valuable property in Traverse City neighborhoods can be parlayed into some sort of profitable enterprise may sound good to some. And removing the owner occupancy requirement might sound even better to others. But it’s a siren song.
Commissioners, resist that seductive call to remove the requirement for owner occupation. Over time, it would harm the charming nature of these city neighborhoods that make this community so desirable. Ultimately, it would lead to a degradation in the quality of life here.
This is when the role of public servant can get tough. This is where the city commissioners can act to protect the people they serve and the neighborhoods they love.
As this package of proposals has made its way to the city commission, residents have not been hesitant to speak up. But when proposals like this spark such an impassioned response from so many, commission members may react defensively, become intransigent and respond by digging in their heels.
In fact, we noticed some defensiveness on the part of some commissioners at the last meeting.
Even so, it is not our impression that a majority of commissioners want to dump the city’s owner occupancy requirement. To the contrary, we believe a majority of them want to preserve that protection.
If that, indeed, is their desire, we commend them and encourage them not to rush this. Listen to the people. Go slow. And last, but certainly not least, protect the owner occupancy requirement.
It may seem complicated.
But it’s that simple – and that important.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.