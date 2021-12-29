Most of us are familiar with the U.S. Surgeon General’s Warning on tobacco and alcohol products — reminders of the harm these products wreak on our bodies and the lives inside and around us.
These three-decade-old warnings unified science, public interest and politics, yet still came at no small cost in lives lost in the long, fraught battle against inertia and influence peddling.
Our young people can’t wait that long.
We need look no further than the mental health tragedies in our communities, of the Oxford High School shooting, of deaths by suicide that are ending the lives of our youth. This crisis is echoing across the country, in towns large and small, among the rich and poor.
“This is a moment to demand change,” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, closing a 53-page stark warning this month.
Comparing statistics from 2009 to 2019, American youth saw a 40 percent jump in persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness — conditions now experienced by one of every three high school students. The suicide rate increased 57 percent among people ages 10 to 24 in the same decade.
Emergency room visits related to depression, anxiety and similar conditions spiked 28 percent between 2011 and 2015, and experts say the COVID-19 pandemic only worsened the existing problem.
The “why” is complicated with more research needing to done, with experts citing reasons varying from adolescent brain chemistry and family relationships; to “bombardment of messages” that erode self-worth; to the lack of real connection in online relationships; to screen time replacing sleep, exercise and healthy in-person activities; to the push to medicalize mental health leading to more self-reporting.
It’s a small victory that kids have a language now to describe their challenges, but society appears unable to hear them enough to help them effectively. Mental health treatment continues to be plagued by specters of stigma, institutional mismanagement and a dearth of expertise.
There’s hope in help — Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s new three-digit dialing code — 988 — will build out a national crisis line for call, text or chats beginning in July 2022. Michigan, by way of the 2022 State School Aid Act, will recruit and hire 560 more school psychologists, school social workers, school counselors and school nurses, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced this week.
But we must continue the conversation, and push for answers. If we were armed with U.S. Surgeon General mental health warnings, what would they say and where would we put them?
If you or anyone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or emotional distress, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Information about treatment options for mental health conditions can be found at findtreatment.samhsa.gov or by calling 1-800-662-HELP (4357).