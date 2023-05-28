The price that has been paid to preserve America’s precious freedoms can be counted in the lives of those in military service who fought and died for this country.
The idea for a solemn national observance is recorded in a document from 1868 described simply as “General Order No. 11.”
In May 1868, Gen. John A. Logan, the leader of an organization for northern Civil War veterans, called for a day of remembrance.
His order paid homage to all those who had fought and died to preserve the Union “during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet churchyard in the land,” he wrote.
“In this observance, no form or ceremony is prescribed, but posts and comrades will, in their own way, arrange such fitting services and testimonials of respect as circumstances may permit.”
Logan’s order spoke of “cherishing tenderly the memory of our heroic dead who made their breasts a barricade between our country and its foes.”
“We should guard their graves with sacred vigilance,” he declared. “All that the consecrated wealth and taste of the nation can add to their adornment and security is but a fitting tribute to the memory of her slain defenders.
“Let no wanton foot tread rudely on such hallowed grounds. Let pleasant paths invite the coming and going of reverent visitors and fond mourners. Let no vandalism of avarice or neglect, no ravages of time, testify to the present or to the coming generations that we have forgotten, as a people, the cost of a free and undivided republic.”
Since Logan’s General Order, more wars have been fought, including two world wars, and many, many more Americans have served this nation and died defending it.
Since Logan’s order was written, the day to honor our fallen patriots has been moved from May 30 to the last Monday in May. Originally called Decoration Day, it is now called Memorial Day. It was officially declared a federal holiday in 1971.
Over the years, the reason for the day seemed in danger of being lost. Some confused it with Veterans Day. Others viewed it as a holiday intended for patriotic parades and community celebrations. In one classic example from 1996, when children on a field trip to Washington, D.C., were asked the significance of Memorial Day, they replied, “That’s when the pools open.”
Widespread ignorance about the meaning of the day spurred a federal effort to educate the public with the “National Moment of Remembrance” in 2000. The idea was to establish a moment of silence across the country at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.
On Monday, the “reverent visitors and fond mourners” Logan referred to in his 1868 order will gather for Memorial Day services in cities and cemeteries across the country.
The Moment of Remembrance is planned again this year for those who wish to observe it.
It’s voluntary and informal, but the idea is to take a minute at 3 p.m. Monday to reflect, play “Taps,” or find other ways to respectfully acknowledge the ultimate price that was paid by those who died while serving this country.
The names of the fallen, killed in battles fought long ago, may be obscured by the passage of time, but their courageous actions live on through the freedoms we cherish.
We cannot thank them for their service, but we can honor them for their sacrifice.
