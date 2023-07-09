Is Traverse City on the verge of global greatness?
The answer to that question depends, of course, on who you ask – as well as as how the question is couched. This spot on the map is already renowned for its setting; a place of such natural beauty that it attracts a lot of people – hundreds of thousands of them. (The past week was a perfect example of that.)
Residents enjoy a good celebration, but a community needs much more than beautiful views, festivals and outdoor activities. Enter: The Discovery Center & Pier and a bunch of motivated partners.
As its CEO Matt McDonough described to Michigan’s Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist during his visit to Traverse City Saturday, they’re collaborating with key partners, businesses and nonprofit organizations to create something so innovative they aim for an impact far beyond this community.
They want to develop a model for entrepreneurship, something that other communities can emulate, McDonough said. They want to create resilient, high-value, year-round jobs that will attract students and families so they come here and settle down.
They call it the Freshwater Research & Innovation Center.
“We’ve had this idea now for many years,” said Lowell “Jep” Gruman, chairman of the 20Fathoms board of directors, one of several key partners in the project. “Ultimately, we want to be the Woods Hole of fresh water. That’s the goal.”
Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts is an independent, nonprofit research and higher education facility dedicated to marine science and engineering. It started in 1930 with a $2.5-million grant from the Rockefeller Foundation that supported the summer work of a dozen scientists.
Today, that institution is organized into six departments with staff and students numbering about 1,000.
Having that goal here doesn’t actually seem fantastic, especially when viewed against the backdrop of what’s happening across the nation when it comes to fresh water.
As Gruman noted, their plan has the necessary ingredients: Almost 19 acres of property along West Bay Shore Drive, some of it with direct access to the bay; the involvement of the research institutions of Michigan Technological University and Northwestern Michigan College and, hopefully, others; business and nonprofit, state and local partners who have knowledge and expertise in strategic areas; a good airport nearby, and the ability to commercialize research. Now, an infusion of $15 million from the state will cover most of the construction costs.
But they’re not waiting for that. Students and researchers are already being recruited.
As far as the global greatness, that’s not even on the radar screen. For some partners, this initiative is all about kids and families.
If this center creates good jobs, maybe more kids will stay here – or, at least, come home when they decide to settle down.
For years, Gruman said, the story in Traverse City “is the kids are always leaving. We want the story to be kids coming back.”
If the center can develop ways to meet the challenges of a freshwater-starved world and, at the same time, offer opportunities for young professionals to pursue fulfilling careers here, that’s a win-win.
Now we just need to figure out where they’re going to live.
