The conviction on the embezzlement charge occurred in 2021. Then, when the sentence was handed down, the judge ordered Elise Page, the 42-year-old court-appointed conservator, to repay her victim the money she stole from him.
Two years later, the former conservator’s probation is just about done. But Page still owes George Pappas, 97, of Harbor Springs, nearly $14,000 — and the likelihood of him ever receiving the precious savings he’s still owed is doubtful.
This is our court system at work — but what’s being meted out in the Pappas case isn’t anything resembling justice.
In Michigan, elected probate court judges appoint guardians and conservators to handle medical, housing and financial decisions for people who, a judge has decided, can no longer make these decisions for themselves.
Judges rely on staff with social service organizations, such as Adult Protective Services and Community Mental Health, to make recommendations, both on who requires a guardian and who should be appointed to do the job.
For the past two years, Record-Eagle Senior Reporter Mardi Link has been reporting on the problems with this system. She has documented case after case in which elderly and vulnerable victims were preyed upon by the very people who had been appointed by the court to protect them.
In the Pappas case, the court itself was clearly culpable. If the judge had insisted that the conservator be bonded, Pappas would have been made whole.
The way we see it, the court system should repay Pappas, and do so immediately. Then the judge could require Page to continue repayment of the amount owed and, instead, pay that to the court instead of Pappas.
We also recommend that our state legislators introduce a straightforward law that requires all conservators to be bonded. That rule would ensure, in cases like this one, that victims would be repaid.
George Pappas is an amazing individual who served his country in World War II and deserves the best his country can do for him.
What has happened is inexcusable.
The injustice, for it is surely that, requires action by state legislators — not just lip service by elected officials — to rectify it.
And when a law is enacted that requires bonding in all these cases, we recommend it be called the “Pappas Rule.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.