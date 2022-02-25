We live a life of extraordinary privilege in the United States — a life of freedoms far too many of us take for granted.
That privilege shines in contrast on days like today, in places like this.
This editorial page is where we, our community and a variety of pundits sound off on a daily basis about our world views and community concerns. Our neighbors regularly espouse criticisms of policies and bureaucracies that fall short of our collective needs and expectations.
We call out injustice and malfeasance as we draw confidence from a nation rooted in fundamental values of free speech and the free exchange of thought.
A nation that both recognizes and protects such discourse from a position of immense power.
Yes, our privilege shines through in this place.
That’s why today we republish an editorial penned by the journalists of Ukrainian Pravda (Ukrainian Truth) in this space. Members of the online publication’s newsroom stood fast early Thursday as Russia made its move to invade the country that has determined its own destiny as a nation for 30 years. They thrust factual reporting into a swirl of propaganda and disinformation to deliver truths to Ukrainians and the world about the oncoming horror. They set aside thoughts of their own wellbeing and safety to speak freely and report thoroughly.
Their words are both powerful and courageous. Words some will seek to silence.
Now, we watch as a despot moves to seize the foundation of self determination from a nation. We are witnessing a serial oppressor attempt to uproot the seeds of a democracy.
It is in these moments we recognize both our privilege and the fragility of the freedoms we enjoy. Often in recent years, our nation has collectively taken for granted our unencumbered exchange of ideas. So much so that, at times, we seem willing to voluntarily erode the fundamental rights that enable our democracy to function.
We cherish our collective willingness to enjoy our freedoms in these pages without afterthought.
And today we bow to the courage in our Ukrainian friends’ words. Their courage to defend the foundation of their nation’s freedom.
Their courage to speak truth to power when doing so means certain peril.
