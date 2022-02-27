There is no doubt we face a mental health crisis.
But in that crisis we see a number of important developments surfacing, and imperative dialogues gaining steam.
Most of us, either personally or in the people around us, have witnessed dramatic changes in mental health in our community since the start of the pandemic. More people have struggled, and, probably more importantly, more people speak freely about those struggles.
Simultaneously, it seems, we have witnessed a dramatic rise in the need for mental health care and services and a collapse of much of the stigma that once surrounded difficulties with mental health.
The distressing part of that development is the surge of need washing over a mental health care system that fell far short of meeting demand even prior to the pandemic. Years ago, many in our region and even statewide had pinpointed yawning gaps in the system that allowed an alarming number of people who needed care to go untreated.
Couple that with the general wall of stigma that surrounded mental health care, and we had a systemic train wreck.
Just ask anyone who works in the system about unmet needs, about turning away patients who needed services, but weren’t deep enough into a crisis to require hospitalization.
Or ask anyone who works in law enforcement about how those care shortages and gaps forced stacks of people who suffer from severe mental illness into local jails – facilities that during the past few decades became de-facto treatment centers of last resort.
And the situation is far worse for young people.
Think about it, the group arguably most adversely impacted by the social and societal upheaval of the pandemic has the fewest services available in our region.
School social workers, counselors and psychologists are overwhelmed by the surge in need they’ve seen. Clinics and practitioners can’t handle the volume of new patients in need of services. And there isn’t a single pediatric inpatient treatment bed north of Grand Rapids.
It was a dismal picture before the pandemic that has only become uglier during the past two years.
So where’s the silver lining?
Well, for one, we’re talking about it – collectively.
We have witnessed the issue rise into public discussions time and again, but in the past year it elevated and stayed in view. Probably more important, stigma surrounding mental illness seems to be falling as people seek care. Yes, that means dramatically more weight on already thin-stretched services, but it also means we may finally be witnessing the full magnitude of deficiencies.
Two, during the past few years, people who responded to public surveys in our community placed mental health services as a top priority for local governments to address.
A bevy of nonprofits, organizations packed with brilliant, capable people, have begun working together to generate a collaborative, unified response to the problem. And local and state government coffers are overflowing with unprecedented amounts of cash.
It may not seem like it, but many of the most concerning developments in our mental health landscape in northern Michigan during the past two years are signals of a positive direction.
Now, it’s time to build on that movement to finally address the systemic problems that leave those in our community with mental illness grasping for help.
Because we simply can’t keep doing the same things and hoping for a different outcome.
