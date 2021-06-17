Twenty months.
That’s an excruciating amount of time to wait for anything. Especially transparency. Maybe that’s why the decision by Traverse City Area Public Schools trustees to finally release the “Kelly document” this week was a bit anticlimactic.
Many of us still were curious about what passages in that six-page screed were so important to hide from public view that district officials felt a protracted court battle to prevent its release was appropriate. What was so damning that someone making decisions for the district felt it was worth chipping apart transparency statewide to keep it under wraps? What information was worth demolishing public trust to conceal?
Turns out nothing.
The past 20 months of our community being held in the dark about decisions made on its behalf was nothing more than an effort to protect some elected officials’ egos.
Or at least that’s what we can surmise from the records we now have pried loose from the district.
(For the record: the current board has repeatedly made encouraging overtures toward setting the district on a path to rebuild public trust.)
When we finally read that public record (we have known it was a public record since October 2019, but needed both Thirteenth Circuit Court and Michigan Court of Appeals judges to say so to convince TCAPS to fork it over) we were both unsurprised and underwhelmed.
We knew long ago that former TCAPS Superintendent Ann Cardon left the district because of clashes with board members, especially then-President Sue Kelly. Now we have a better picture of Kelly’s awful conduct toward the superintendent she voted to hire just a few months before signing a deal to pay her $180,000 to leave the district.
We also have at least a little of the truth behind the misinformation Kelly spent hours propagating in our community nearly two years ago in her flailing attempts to cover trustees’ tracks.
But the usefulness of that public record as a tool to help parents, teachers and taxpayers make decisions about the district’s management has long past. Wouldn’t those pages have been helpful to everyone who levied an opinion to help guide the search for Cardon’s replacement? Or to ensure voters made informed choices at the polls during the next school board election?
That’s why we said some time ago that the Record-Eagle’s lawsuit against TCAPS to compel the release of the Kelly document wasn’t about the record itself. We knew from the outset that the public record to which our community had illegitimately been denied access would diminish in usefulness by the time we could wrest it from the bowels of the bureaucracy. A bureaucracy that continually demonstrated a disdain for taxpayers’ right to know.
No, we decided to engage in this rather onerous legal battle to protect Michiganders’ right to scrutinize the decisions public officials make on their behalf.
In this case, our community was denied that right.
Twenty months is a long time to wait for a few pages of petulant, ego-fueled complaints, but it’s a small price to ensure our Michiganders continue to enjoy access to decisions made on their behalf.
Because we simply couldn’t look ourselves in the mirror if we weren’t willing to defend our neighbors’ right to a transparent government.