There’s something to be said for making the best of the hand we’re dealt.
As we prepare to step into a third calendar year touched by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re struck by how well the Grand Traverse region has fared during the past two years. Despite a bazillion factors that worked to pull us apart, our community came together at many junctures when unity mattered.
There is no doubt the challenges faced in nearly every community nationwide arrived on our doorstep. Our most vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors have suffered immensely – many have been gravely wounded by illness and some have died. Our front-line medical workers now stand to face yet another incoming wave of those sickened by the virus, and many others who have become critically ill with other conditions because of postponed health care. And we now live with deep societal fissures, divisions accelerated by disagreements over sacrifices needed to combat the virus.
Yet for all those challenges we find immense hope for the new year in our own community.
Throughout the past 18 months, we have borne witness to countless examples of self and collective sacrifice.
Acts as simple as dropping care packages to friends struggling with the isolation of multiple lockdowns, and others as complex as volunteering for shift after shift in the ICU, often fighting losing battles to save lives.
Each year we ask our neighbors to drop us a line if they know of unsung heroes or do-gooders who deserve a little of the spotlight during the last week of the year. This year, as has happened every year since we began our “Good Samaritans” series, we were floored by both the generosity and the thoughtfulness of the people around us.
The best part: the people we hear about and highlight and whose good deeds we highlight in the pages of the Record-Eagle during the coming week are but a fraction of those who deserve mention.
Think about it for a moment, it seems no call for volunteers or donations in the Grand Traverse region goes unanswered. No nonprofit operates without a halo of expert guidance. No important board vote or resolution passes without community input.
All those hours, all those contributions add up to a strong community fabric that brings us together in good times and holds us together in tough times.
We are certain the coming year will bring our community challenges – some we can predict and others we can’t – but we are confident that we will rise to meet those tasks the same way we have during the past two years.
Together.