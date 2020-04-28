There’s a slow-moving tornado cutting a path through our state and country.
It’s moving at a speed where you can see what’s inside it, like Mrs. Gulch riding her bicycle.
COVID-19 fuels the funnel.
Inside it, we see nursing homes as tinder to our nation’s outbreak, with more than 20 percent of the COVID fatalities occurring inside them.
We see also the fear of overrun hospitals — needing beds for COVID-19-infected patients who can’t recover at home, nor need hospital care.
We see mixed messages from the state, calling for additional precautions inside nursing homes at the same time as directing Department of Health and Human Services to work with nursing homes and long-term care facilities as “regional hubs” to treat COVID patients.
Locally, we see MediLodge GTC agreeing to act as a regional hub for the transfer of as many as 26 patients recovering from COVID-19. It currently houses four patients.
We see also Michigan join the rolls of at least six states in giving nursing homes “immunity” from COVID-related lawsuits.
In the eye of this storm is the calm rationality behind why nursing home companies would opt in to caring for COVID patients:
First, they are needed, and can respond quickly. The infrastructure, the beds, the staff are already there — if they are able to provide the additional PPE and separation of ward requirements for COVID why shouldn’t they help where they are obviously needed? It’s also a source of additional revenue which can be crucial when dealing with a crisis, with a $5,000 one time incentive payment per bed, plus a standard per diem of $644.73 per day, or $19,986.63 for a 31-day month (at the top end) for high-need patients.
But what we’ve seen in the rest of the storm already gives us pause.
There is a severe communication disconnect, a reluctance to use plain or specific language about the issue, and to avoid direct questioning by reporters.
We also know that nursing homes are already high risk as we see cluster after cluster of COVID-19 appear across the country.
Statewide, as of Tuesday, there were 488 cases in 425 long-term care facilities, constituting about 19 percent of our total active cases — not including those who have already died or recovered.
Detroit is particularly dire, with 943 residents at the 26 nursing homes testing positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday. A Free Press report also showed 187 COVID-19 related nursing home deaths of residents, and three staff deaths.
We’re not alone in this storm.
States hit hard by COVID-19 wrestle with these same, gut-wrenching questions. New York and New Jersey ordered nursing homes to admit patients. California did, too, before an outcry changed policy.
But positive steps to protecting our most vulnerable must start with frank conversation.
The state recently included long-term care facility data on its COVID-19 dashboard, with a note that “several facilities are supporting local hospitals by accepting confirmed COVID-19 positive residents and going forward will be noted as such.”
Making the data public is a good start. But family members who are restricted from visiting their loved one must be able to talk to these facility administrators about their options. Facilities and the state must speak clearly about protocols and oversight. We should not allow immunity to supplant accountability.
Being proactive needs to be a part of every plan. The city of Detroit is requiring testing of all nursing home employees by May 11. Is that something we can do here?
We also want to see other options explored, or for someone in the state to tell us clearly, and specifically, why nursing homes are taking the place of field hospitals, and why we’re bringing the battle to the people least equipped to fight it.
It’s a storm alright, but we have some control over how destructive we’re going to let it get. If our priority is protecting the vulnerable, let’s make sure we’re doing it.
