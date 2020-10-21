When the novel coronavirus hit we were proverbial babes in the woods.
A threat appeared out of nowhere. We didn’t know how it spread or how to stop it.
Now, seven months in, we’re not babes anymore. We’re at least toddlers, and probably due for a performance review.
We believe that — for the number of visitors we host, and our older age demographics — our community has fared remarkably well. We know the sacrifices it has taken to get here, and are continually impressed by those who prioritize community health over personal gain or comfort.
These seven months have seemed like seven years, and we’ve already learned a lot about COVID-19.
We learned that warm weather doesn’t kill it, and that it doesn’t seem to spread on surfaces. We’ve learned that some can carry and pass along the virus without showing any symptoms. We’ve learned the COVID-19 does not impact all communities equally.
We’ve also learned about ourselves and our capacity for change. Fear and stress brought out the best in some, the worst in others, and everyone learned about more about hospital capacity, supply-chain issues, how to “virtual” nearly everything and the fractious workings of government than we ever wanted to know.
The disease’s ravages have been significant. Michigan has lost 7,031 people to COVID-19 as of Monday, and carried an 8.2 percent unemployment rate in September.
Our Traverse City region has been considered low risk for months, and for that, we should be grateful — especially as our hotels can flash “no vacancy” signs and our parks report record-breaking attendance. We need to acknowledge our role as a community team, be it through health agencies, businesses, individuals — even a community newspaper — in weathering the virus thus far.
But signs show that we’re not out of the woods just yet.
Monday’s state health report saw a 25 percent increase in COVID-19 cases (435 cases) connected to K-12 school students and staff. John Hopkins University tracking shows Michigan’s numbers trending upward beyond where we were in the spring lockdown. Some of this is because of better, though still not great, testing ability, but most health officials anticipate greater opportunity for COVID-19 to spread as we hunker down for winter.
Locally we are seeing preparations for another possible surge in illness and hospitalizations. Our ability to adhere to prevention protocols and work together will again be tested.
We look back to gain perspective for what’s to come. We’re not out of the woods, but we’ve managed to live there awhile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.