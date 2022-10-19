It seems paradoxical that, at a time when words like “Armageddon” and “nuclear strikes” are being bandied about by people in positions of power and authority, a museum affiliated with the National Security Agency just opened a new exhibit confirming America’s technological upgrade to its nuclear command-and-control system.
The National Cryptologic Museum has this new exhibit two blocks from NSA headquarters at Fort George G. Meade in Maryland. It features several pieces of equipment that were in operation until 2019 and generated the codes the president could use to authorize the launch of nuclear weapons, The Wall Street Journal reported this weekend.
The placement of this equipment in a museum open to public view indicates that this classified system has undergone some upgrades.
That came as a surprise to some nuclear and security experts, who said they had no idea the code-generating equipment was being overhauled.
“We never, ever, ever, ever get to hear about the process for generating these things,” nuclear-arms policy expert Jeffrey Lewis at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies told WSJ. “I’m still sitting here and thinking, ‘Are you guys sure you want to share this?’”
A Pentagon spokesman did confirm continuing efforts to modernize the nuclear command-and-control systems.
“As new technologies provide opportunity, we enhance our nuclear command-and-control systems; we aren’t going to comment on specific details,” Lt. Comdr. Tim Gorman wrote in a statement to WSJ.
But this exhibit mystifies those of us who work mightily to extract far less classified information from government agencies of all sorts — let alone the NSA.
It’s worrisome, too, that such information would be so easily shared, and at such a time.
Yet those who are knowledgeable about these issues didn’t seem too concerned about this reveal.
The new exhibit “suggests to me that there’s been some dramatic improvements in the capability in what we have today that nothing’s going to be compromised by showing you something that was used all the way through 2019,” Larry Pfeiffer, director of the Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy and International Security at George Mason University, told WSJ.
This got us to thinking about the nature of the exhibit, the timing of its release and who might be most interested in it.
If nothing else, what’s on display may intimidate our enemies.
Realize, too, that many Americans like to fish.
And we sure do know how to use a good lure to reel in some nefarious foes.
