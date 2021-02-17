So much of plumbing — especially when it comes to the unpleasant business of our bathroom waste, dirty dishwater and stinky sock residue — is thankfully out of sight, out of mind for most of us.
But Traverse City’s groundwater problem is heralding its presence in gushes of dirty sewer water.
This issue was long in the making, in probable decades of home inspection passes, in crossed fingers that the infrastructure would hold out ... perhaps until the water levels decrease?
But we can’t keep kicking this can merrily, merrily, merrily down the stream, unless we’re good with the stream containing fun things like E.coli and hepatitis.
A combination of leaky sewer mains and thousands of decaying service lines — 3 miles of which are below Lake Michigan and groundwater levels — are likely culprits in the skyrocketing inflows of an estimated millions of gallons of groundwater into the sewer system, according to the city’s municipal utilities director.
Commissioner Tim Werner’s number crunching estimated 541 million gallons from January to October 2020, 457 million of which came from groundwater, the excess costing an estimated $2.8 million to treat.
His suggestion, and we agree, is that — instead of spending the money on treating unwanted groundwater in sewers not designed for it — the city divert the money flow into fixing the “containment” issues at their source.
We support the city’s assertive efforts in prioritizing this in its Capital Improvement Plan and grant-chasing efforts to move the timeline along.
We understand that no one (except contractors) likes big, expensive infrastructure projects — especially when partial bills are served up to private homeowners.
But we can only ignore our problems for so long.
Water levels aren’t things we can control.
But we can control the infrastructure that allows water levels, and a few spring storms, to bring the unpleasantness we’d rather not see into our basements, our air, our bodies, our rivers and our bays.