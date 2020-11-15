Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. Morning high of 51F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.