None of us were ready.
The past week has shown us that nobody in our orbit was prepared for the now-rising next wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, one driven by the new Omicron variant.
Hospitalizations once again are rising. Schools are struggling to staff classrooms and school buses. And restaurants are shuttered because of sick and quarantined staffers.
It’s a new, rapidly spreading challenge thrown down at a moment when we all needed a break.
We all probably longed for a pause after the wave of Delta variant that arrived in the Grand Traverse region late in the fall and drove hospitalizations and deaths unlike any other since the pandemic began.
Not sure how to quantify the severity of the past six weeks? Take a look at death records data recorded by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for the northern Lower Peninsula region.
Twenty-eight percent of all deaths in our region attributed to COVID-19 since March 2020 were recorded since Dec. 1. That means in 43 days, health officials counted 347 mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, sons and daughters died with the pandemic disease.
Many of us know someone who became gravely ill or died as that spike struck.
Now, we face another.
This time, it seems to be spreading faster, and vaccines (especially those who receive final doses more than six months ago) don’t offer the same protection they once did. And this time both we and the hospital systems that will catch us if we fall seriously ill are tired.
That’s why it’s more important than at any point during the past two years for us all to do our part to help ensure this latest wave doesn’t overwhelm our medical system.
Getting vaccinated, boosted and wearing masks will help. Staying home when ill or after exposure to those who are sick will help. And avoiding large gatherings will help.
None of us were ready for this wave, but we’re all going to ride it out together.