The older you get, the louder life’s clock becomes.
Background ticking moves to the foreground, and it’s no longer a question of where the time goes, but when.
It’s high time to do something about the Senior Center.
Discussions about replacing the too-small facility on West Grand Traverse Bay started in earnest 19 years ago, when it was popular to have your underwear showing out of the back of your jeans.
That fashion was embarrassing — and so now is the inability to move on a millage to replace what needs replacing.
We were lucky to have a group of motivated older adults pick up and carry the Senior Center torch in recent years.
Their follow-through and energy resulted in a proposed new $7 million, energy-efficient, 15,509 square foot facility to house education and community programs, fitness and exercise activities, health screenings, wellness sessions, elder law tax and financial counseling, and multiple social and recreational events.
A millage proposal was crafted, too, after the citizen’s nonprofit determined that private fundraising would take too long.
Time, there it is again.
City leaders in March voted 5-1 to encourage the county board to put a millage request on the Aug. 4 primary ballot, and to double the senior services’ request from .1. to .2 mills for 10 years.
But this week the Grand Traverse County Commissioners opted instead to stop the clock, with a 5-2 vote to support a private fundraising campaign.
Now, there was no private fundraising campaign in question. The maneuver was to avoid a straight “no” on the senior center millage.
Because seniors vote?
Because seniors are vocal?
The sidestep effectively quashed the ability to get a millage on the August ballot, and we think that’s wrong.
We think the people should decide this question, not five commissioners.
We can see their point in questioning the “one-and-done” ask of one-mill, given the .6 mills already in service to older adults. But this seems like a tweak, not a deal-breaker. So it’s two-and-done, or three-and-done. The point is getting it done.
Other reasons just didn’t wash for us.
Vice Chairman Ron Clous said he had a problem with county taxpayers paying for a city-owned building.
While it’s true that Traverse City owns the building and the surrounding lot (Grand Traverse County’s Senior Center Network runs it), the bureaucratic fiefdoms and lines on a map mean little to the people actually being served — especially when the proposal also included invigorating services out-county.
Let’s go back in time, to September 2018 when city and county elected officials passed a joint resolution to work cooperatively on the design of a new building and a capital campaign to pay for its construction. County commissioners appropriated $250,000 in funds for construction costs and Traverse City Commissioners kicked in $414,835 from the Senior Center Building Fund.
That doesn’t seem so long ago.
But Commissioner Brad Jewett said this week that now is not the time to “put millages on ballots,” given the far-reaching shakeup attributed to COVID-19.
We can appreciate the attention to fiscal responsibility, but deeply disagree.
If the pandemic has reinforced anything, it’s that time can be relentless, and that there’s never enough of it.
It also marches on regardless. To stymie progress on what is needed (see census information on our graying future) is short-sighted.
The issue could make the ballot in November. We encourage those interested in improving a senior center that is too small, too cold in the winter, with sewer and water lines prone to freezing and substandard electrical to tweak and try again to get the issue in front of the voters.
There’s no time like the present.
