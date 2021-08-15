Unintended consequences sometimes are the most destructive.
The worst predicted side-effects of Michigan’s 2019 car insurance reform are coming true.
The bills lawmakers and advocates contended would help reign in Michigan’s highest-in-the-nation auto insurance rates were applauded by many when they passed. Who wouldn’t appreciate the promise of lower insurance rates in a state where folks often pay twice as motorists in nearby states for comparable coverage?
Unfortunately, many of us haven’t seen the kind of savings we hoped for — the kind of reductions that would bring rates into more reasonable territory. (Some even saw increases in prices for the same policies after the law went into effect).
Worse, the law created a fissure that now is swallowing people who need intensive care and medical treatment for injuries sustained in past crashes. That’s because a portion of the reform law cut reimbursement rates for care providers by 45 percent.
And instead of acting quickly this summer to head-off the cuts that took effect July 1, lawmakers passed a slow-acting patch before they punched out for summer vacation.
That $25 million patch apparently involves a slow, cumbersome filing process that likely won’t help rehabilitation and long-term care providers fill the financial crater they face until early next year.
Meanwhile, providers who are watching the new law scuttle their businesses are forced to abandon services for people who require care for crash-inflicted injuries and in many cases can’t care for themselves.
Numbers kept by the Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council show at least 700 patients have lost services from care providers because of the reimbursement cuts enacted six weeks ago.
Several organizations have laid off specialized staffers who help people who have suffered traumatic brain injuries. And others say they are losing money and will need to reduce staffing or even close soon if lawmakers don’t save them from the legal canyon they created.
The most frustrating part of this situation is that many of the people most hurt by the change don’t exactly have a megaphone to grab the attention of policymakers. The people who provide them care have been calling out the legal deficiencies they pinpointed since the reform was in its infancy, but their protests appear to have been cast aside as squawks of self interest.
Now, as the upended policy pushes hundreds of vulnerable people toward a legal fissure, lawmakers seem a little reluctant to install a fix.
Their inertia is hard to understand.
Are they receiving lobbying pressure from insurance companies and industry groups to hold the line? Or do they simply think this isn’t a big problem?
Lawmakers sure won’t receive any resistance from most of the ordinary people we know — people who likely unanimously would object to putting someone with a traumatic brain injury from a car wreck out on the street.
So, again, we find ourselves calling out to our lawmakers on behalf of the people most hurt by the reimbursement cuts. Fix the law, close the gap and ensure people who need intensive care receive it.
After all, the consequences we’re watching unfold simply aren’t acceptable.