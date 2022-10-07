The latest chapter in the continuing saga of incompetence regarding no-fault auto insurance reform in Michigan is a doozy:
Remember the $5.04 billion Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association fund, the fund that had bankrolled all those wonderful $400 checks sent last summer to all those happy insured drivers in Michigan?
That account now has a reported deficit of $3.67 billion.
If you are incredulous about this latest development, join the crowd.
At the very least, this seems to confirm that the folks in Lansing who are responsible for no-fault reform can’t add or subtract.
How could that account swing by that much in just a matter of months?
The MCCA, created by the Legislature in 1978, is a private, nonprofit association that deals with insurance companies, not the general public. Its fund is intended to cover medical expenses that have no maximum limits and spread the cost of providing these benefits across all Michigan auto insurers.
When no-fault reforms were enacted in 2019, some of those benefits changed — dramatically.
And, in August, a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling found that a part of the no-fault auto insurance reform violated the state constitution.
The appeals court said the state just can’t quit covering those victims of crashes who had paid into the system expecting lifetime care in the event of catastrophic injuries from traffic accidents.
So thousands of survivors who were covered prior to the enactment of the reforms in 2019 now expect those benefits they had received to be restored.
Then, last week, the state Supreme Court said it would hear this case sometime in March.
Meanwhile, though, the high court told insurance companies they must continue paying the pre-2019 benefit levels to these crash survivors until the case is decided.
Some reporters were told that appeals court ruling is what led MCCA’s independent actuaries to find the fund in a deficit position of approximately $3.67 billion.
But this is not the first time this fund has been in deficit territory — and it’s not the first time that state officials have taken money from that fund.
In June 2013, the MCCA fund was running a $1.9 billion deficit. In 2015, the deficit had dropped to $410 million.
It appears, if the past is any indication, legislators and the governor need to leave that fund alone — not go dipping into it during an election year to send fun money to voters.
But the deed has been done.
That deficit will need to be addressed — and all those insured drivers aren’t going to be paying back the $400. Or are they?
Now we see where this is heading: The last time the MCCA was in a deficit position, years ago, to pay it down, the annual per-vehicle assessment went up.
So expect those costs to be passed along.
It may not be a $400 hit.
But consumers have already been hit with a lot of other increased costs lately.
Brace for yet another one.
