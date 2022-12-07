Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, triggered not only our involvement in the second world war, but also a decades-long era of nearly continuous action for U.S. troops.
There were plenty of wars before that tragic day 81 years ago. War has been part of American history since the beginning. Much of the action back then was close to home: the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Civil War.
But American men and women have been fighting overseas for much of the last three quarters of a century. The two-decade stretch of U.S. peace between World War I and the beginning of direct U.S. involvement in World War II stand out as a rare period of relative battlefield calm, at least from the standpoint of America’s fighting forces. Even then, 5,000 U.S. troops saw action in the Russian Civil War immediately after World War I.
Our troops since have faced mortal danger in conflicts including the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the U.S. intervention in Grenada, the U.S. invasion of Panama, the Persian Gulf War, the NATO intervention in Bosnia and Herzegovina, an invasion of Iraq, an intervention in Libya, action in Uganda, and a second struggle in Iraq.
The U.S. became militarily involved in Afghanistan in 2001, Pakistan in 2004, Somalia in 2007, Syria in 2014, and both Yemen and Libya in 2015. In some cases, we still are.
Prolonged peace seems to elude us.
We’ve been involved in so many wars for so long that some Americans tend to forget. And that is something we must not do.
The United States had maintained a policy of isolation until bombs fell over Hawaii in 1941. We had been a bystander as fighting raged in Europe and the Pacific. Our position on the North American continent helped us feel safe and remote, geographically isolated from the mayhem that was happening mostly beyond the faraway shores of two oceans. Everything changed on Dec. 7, when 2,403 U.S. citizens were killed.
The bombing run on Pearl Harbor showed us that we weren’t, in fact, merely a distant observer of the conflict. The war came to us.
We don’t claim to understand the governmental reasoning that has kept our troops in harm’s way across the globe in multiple conflicts through the last 81 years. Each case is unique. Decisions made by politicians determine where our troops fight or don’t fight.
But we wonder if, perhaps, one underlying driver in our involvement in all those various conflicts derives from the fact that, as a nation, we never forgot Dec. 7, 1941.
We took to heart the lesson that aggression anywhere on the globe can be dangerous to all of us, no matter where we live.
That truth has gained weight through the last seven decades as communication, transportation and weaponry technologies have made our world smaller. Television, telephones, satellites, the internet, drones and other technological advances — in some ways — make physical distance much less important than it was 81 years ago. We don’t feel nearly so isolated as we did in 1940. We know we need to be ready to defend ourselves.
We should never forget the lessons of Pearl Harbor.
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was created in 1994 to help us remember the darkness that descended so suddenly on our nation in 1941. It serves to honor and celebrate the heroism and sacrifice of our troops in that war — and all wars before and after.
It’s also a day to look forward with hope that, perhaps someday, war will be a thing of the past.
