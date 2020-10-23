‘Seek and ye shall find” seems to be the PFAS hallmark.
“When we look for PFAS contamination, we almost always find it,” said David Andrews, Ph.D., a senior scientist at Environmental Working Group, which published a peer-reviewed study this week, estimating that the majority of U.S. homes (200 million) have PFAS-contaminated water.
Locally, 20 homes and a business in the Pine Grove neighborhood were notified this week that their water may be compromised.
The health department knows this because they looked for it. State and local health officials said all 10 monitoring wells installed this summer between Parsons Road and the aviation area shared by Cherry Capital Airport and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City returned some levels of PFAS chemicals. That includes multiple wells at levels beyond the state’s safety threshold.
What concerns us is that this is only the 13th airport to be tested. Not surprisingly, PFAS was also found in the other 12 aviation areas.
We lauded the state’s early formation of MPART, Michigan’s PFAS Action Response Team, and its proactive testing of school and municipal water systems. We also commend the August update of seven PFAS chemicals in municipal drinking water, which moved clean-up standards from 70 parts per trillion to 8 ppt for PFOA and 16 ppt for PFOS.
But testing aviation areas needs to be a priority, given that so many used Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), which contains PFAS — to comply with Federal Aviation Administration requirements. The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 halts this requirement within three years. Airports are not required by law to investigate PFAS contamination, according to Aviation Pros magazine.
PFAS presents problems at almost every level. The family of chemicals doesn’t break down in the environment and can spread through soil, water and air. It accumulates in our bodies, and certain PFAS lower a woman’s chance of getting pregnant, and increase high blood pressure in pregnant women, thyroid disease, cholesterol and the chance of kidney and testicular cancers. It may also change immune response.
One local monitoring well returned a level of 17,900 ppt for PFOS — far beyond the state limit of 16 ppt for that chemical.
We’re glad bottled water is available for the affected homes and business, and so many homes in this neighborhood already are hooked up to the township water supply. At another PFAS contamination site — Carl’s Retreading in Blair Township — grants helped pay for needed connections to the municipal system.
But knowing what’s there is the first step, and the pace needs to quicken. A quarter of Michigan homes use well water, which is not being tested. Funds are still dribbling out for municipal airport testing. We expect to find PFAS when we look for it, but we need to look faster.
