If we had a nickel for every unforeseen consequence to the natural world at well-intentioned human hands, why we’d probably be able to fund a special assessment district to treat a lake for Eurasian watermilfoil.
That adds up to be quite a lot when it comes to the pesky waterborne species — we spend $24 million to chemically control Michigan’s aquatic nuisances, and EWM gets the lion’s share. Since its 1970 appearance in our state, it spread to 65 out of our 83 counties, according to a Department of Natural Resources (now Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) status report.
The overwintering plant outpaces native plant growth, forming thick mats that boaters, lakeshore property owners and spawning fish dislike. Its primary source of spread is to hitch a ride on recreational boats, and once it’s in a lake, it’s impossible to eradicate.
But how to treat it, how much to treat it and who should pay for it is constant food for debate. Some lakeshore owners in Duck Lake want to ease up amid concerns of over-treating, while in Leelanau County residents weigh a possible county-wide millage to start a more formal and widespread Lake Leelanau program.
We can appreciate these conundrums, as when it comes to intervening in the natural world, the only truism seems to be that one-size-fits-all actually fits no one, and action topples dominoes in unforeseen paths. Beautiful mute swans with curved necks are brought to grace parks and estates, only to crowd out the trumpeter swans and aggressively attack the jet skiers of the future. Conservation districts offered their communities the quick growing, berry-producing autumn olive shrubs for decades only to now hold work bees for their removal as they scourge the landscape. Salmon were introduced to the Great Lakes to beat back invasive alewives and create a sportfishing industry that now contends with a much changed food web.
Hindsight always leaves us shaking our heads, but that is its luxury. Inaction comes with its own consequences, and action happens in an environment of constantly moving targets.
EWM and its treatment is a subject worth debating, and we’d like it see it done in a healthy atmosphere — as accusations of NIMBYism and penny-pinching tend to season these conversations, and the state can be a bit bureaucratically patronizing. Like our body of knowledge, EMF has changed through the years and in relationship to us. It has crossbred with native milfoil; in some cases, it has developed chemical resistance. We’ve also neglected drains/spillways at some of our lakes which affect water levels of lakes downstream … and ultimately the entire given watershed.
Special assessment districts are good solutions. But no one volunteers to contribute to such districts on every need that emerges. If not dealt with quickly EWM can be hard to fix. But it’s work that must and should be done. While there may be no perfect solution, we can create a better environment for studying the complex issues that invasive species present, knowing one size won’t fit all.