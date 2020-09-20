Maybe it’s a bit old-fashioned, but we like our governments to resemble our water in northern Michigan: looking-glass transparent.
That’s why a weeks-long procession of late and inadequate information about COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan schools has us worried.
Let’s be clear, at first we were irritated by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services officials’ reluctance to release a list of schools where local health departments had logged outbreaks of the pandemic disease. Denying that such information should be widely available to parents, teachers and communities as they make decisions about how to address the ongoing pandemic is simply absurd.
The state’s flimsy response to a number of journalists requests for information related to school outbreaks helped more than 30 newsroom leaders from across the state coalesce around a group plea for action sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The state has since begun once-per-week releases of a list of schools where outbreaks have been logged.
The Monday data releases are better than nothing, but not by much. The information released is aged nearly into uselessness by the time it’s available to the public. The state also seems reluctant to dictate more transparent public disclosure standards to school leaders and local health departments.
In our own small corner of the state we’ve witnessed a concerning hodgepodge of disclosure decisions by school leaders — ranging from immediate district-wide notifications to more reluctant trickles of information to only those students who were in close proximity to someone who tested positive.
But a few weeks of hindsight and a trickle of statements by state leaders helped us pivot from disdain to concern. Our concern is born from both admissions by state overseers that the ongoing pandemic exposed their infectious disease surveillance system as grossly outdated and inadequate and what appears to be a systemic bureaucratic inability to publicly acknowledge such shortcomings.
In fact, the revelations during the past few weeks make us wonder what information state leaders used in a handful of recent pivotal decisions, including one to effectively green-light school sports that require both travel to other districts and close contact.
We’re not saying in-person classes and school sports shouldn’t proceed, we wouldn’t make such an assertion without data we trust to provide our choice solid footing.
Our disclosure tug-of-war with state agencies makes us wonder. If state officials can’t give us data on school-related COVID-19 outbreaks because they don’t have a system for collecting such information, then what data did they use to provide footing for the latest round of school and sports-related executive orders?
That’s why the cadre of news organization leaders we mentioned earlier sent a second plea to Whitmer.
This time, the request reiterates the need for significant resources directed toward tracking COVID-19 in schools, and immediate transparency when infections are detected.
The opacity of Michigan governments is a decades old problem, but not until the arrival of COVID-19 has it been a potentially life or death issue.
At this point, we simply can’t trust what state leaders can’t, or won’t show us.
