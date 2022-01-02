Numbers matter.
Especially when we’re talking about billions of dollars in taxpayer money.
The announcement last week that revised estimates show Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency distributed about $8.5 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters since the start of the pandemic is jarring. That’s more than double the loss to fraud previously disclosed by state overseers a couple of months ago.
That means about 22 percent of the $39 billion paid to claimants through the state’s problem-riddled unemployment agency went to folks who weren’t entitled to benefits. An updated report from contractor Deloitte & Touche LLP for UIA shows as much as $2.8 billion went to imposters from out of state and overseas who claimed under false identities; as much as $5.8 billion went to Michiganders who intentionally misrepresented themselves.
The report includes lots of asterisks state officials employed to soften the blow from that loss – all but about $225 million came from federal funds; UIA successfully stopped more than $42 billion in false claims; and only about .57 percent of fraudulent claims slipped past agency safeguards – but $8.5 billion is a mountain of money regardless.
Worse, some of the asterisks are effectively meaningless and buckle under the weight of a little scrutiny and common sense.
Take for example state regulators’ self adulation over Deloitte’s estimate that less than 1 percent of claims paid were fraudulent. State officials celebrated the finding, pointing out that the state paid an average of about 2 percent of fraudulent claims in the three years prior to the flood of claims that accompanied the pandemic.
That’s a wonderfully low rate, no doubt.
But it doesn’t say anything good about the operation of the agency if we really put some thought into it. In fact, if the numbers are accurate, the finding speaks volumes about mismanagement of Michigan’s UIA during the past 18 months. According to those estimates, the state system paid nearly $8.5 billion to fewer than 19,000 fraudulent claims? The fact that those few thousand claims (out of 3.3 million UIA processed) that raked in nearly a quarter of all money out the door didn’t raise suspicion is alarming.
Something doesn’t add up here.
Nonetheless, we find ourselves seeking both perspective and fixes.
The state report, and a letter sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from new UIA Director Julia Dale highlight a bevy of measures implemented during the past year-plus aimed at addressing problems at the agency that for decades has persisted as a throbbing pimple on the face of our state bureaucracy.
The agency has been a demonstrable debacle for decades, spanning at least four governors’ administrations. And little of what we’ve seen during the past year provides much hope Whitmer has the wherewithal to give the agency the cultural enema it needs.
In fact, the tone of a press release from Whitmer’s office announcing the numbers lead with details of an executive order forming a fraud response team, touting the low rate of fraudulent claims that slipped through UIA nets, and celebrating the fact that 97 percent of the money lost came from federal coffers.
Buried in the release is mention of Deloitte’s $8.5 billion fraud estimate.
The state narrative about the agency’s shortcomings also lacks important perspective.
That $8.5 billion in taxpayer cash thrown to the wind is equivalent to about half of what our state spends on public education each year, or 2.5 times what the governor proposed to spend to “fix the damn roads”.
The fact is, fraudsters pick vulnerable targets, and there is no way to construct a fraud-proof system capable of turning out millions of payments nearly overnight when an economic catastrophe hits. Yet, how managers and leaders react to the system’s shortcomings is important.
Shifting blame and tattooing asterisks on every shortcoming unearthed dooms the agency to another decade of debacle.
Michigan’s workers, our taxpayers, deserve better.