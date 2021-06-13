It’s long past time to bring the children home.
And if we go looking, we will find them.
Recent revelations about mass graves discovered at Canadian boarding schools that once operated as government-funded tools to force Indigenous children to abandon their culture and assimilate into Euro-centric society should send Michiganders looking inward. The remains of more than 300 children found in unmarked graves at those two Canadian schools should have us examining the crime scenes that linger within the borders of our own state.
For more than 150 years the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs funded operation of more than 350 of those schools spread across the nation. Three of them were located in Michigan — one each in Baraga, Harbor Springs and Mount Pleasant.
They were a government tool, often operated by Christian missionaries, sent to eradicate the cultural identities and practices from Native American communities.
We know that was their mission because government officials who worked to form and perpetuate them wrote volumes about their objectives.
They intended to halt the passing of Indigenous culture from one generation to the next. And they did so by forcibly taking hundreds of thousands of children from their families and scrubbing from them any traces of their cultural identities, including their language.
The schools aren’t a relic of a distant past, either. Many operated from the early 1800s through the 1980s and 1990s — the last operating residential school in Michigan, the one in Harbor Springs, didn’t close until 1983. And Native American parents weren’t given the legal right to deny their children’s enrollment in the schools until 1978.
Oral histories both abroad and in the Grand Traverse region recount cruel and violent tactics employed in the schools to force children to comply with the institutions’ stated purpose, outlined in the law that funded the schools, The Civilization Fund Act of 1819.
In the post-Civil War era, the school that became the model for the BIA was called the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania. The school, founded by Civil War Lt. Richard Henry Pratt, embraced the motto “Kill the Indian, Save the Man” — a gruesome slogan that accurately depicts the environment many Indigenous children were thrown into at the facilities.
And, as has been depicted both in research texts and the recent discoveries in Canada, the schools often killed. They killed children.
They killed through physical abuse, neglect and disease.
It’s also clear the school sites and records, including the ones in Michigan, never have been subjected to thorough examination. The fact is, we simply don’t know if there are children lingering in unmarked graves on the grounds of those “schools”, waiting for someone to return them to the homes, families and communities from which they were torn.
Today, we have a responsibility to force a reckoning with our state and nation’s awful past. Our Indigenous neighbors and friends deserve a full accounting for the atrocities to which their children were subjected.
Many live with both mental and physical scars from the schools, but some live with the trauma of the unknown. They live with the names and memories of children who were taken to the schools and never returned.
We have a moral responsibility to bring those children home.