Getting yourself to a public meeting is not unlike getting yourself to the Secretary of State’s office. The air is filled with bureaucratic jargon; confusing papers need to be shuffled; many rules need to be followed and there’s usually a fair bit of waiting before your turn.
That’s why people often don’t go to public meetings. They have lives, commitments, better things to do.
But the redistricting listening sessions being convened across the state are drawing healthy crowds and vigorous comment.
It is our first citizen-led effort to draw the lines of congressional districts, and the 13 new members of the Michigan Independent Citizen’s Redistricting Commission have a long state history of gerrymandering to correct.
Southeast Michigan’s 14th Congressional District that runs from Detroit to Grosse Pointe to Pontiac “looks like a deranged lightning bolt,” said Harper Woods resident Cheryl Costantino in a Detroit Free Press story chronicling the listening sessions in Detroit this week, where many residents came to complain about the vote-packing Republican-drawn maps of 2011, and weigh in on the map of the future.
U.S. Census data so far shows Michigan losing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. There’s racial disparity, urban and rural lines, and communities of interest — areas tied together by historical, economic or cultural similarities — to consider.
It is a difficult, messy job. But we expected our state’s citizens to show up, and they have — like they have since the beginning. More than 61 percent of Michigan voters gave a citizen-led process the thumbs up in the 2018 proposal. Our 13 commissioners (four Republican, four Democrats and five unaffiliated) were winnowed from more than 9,000 applications.
The group is about halfway through its live listening sessions and is offering several ways to make public comments, including by dialing 211, where the helpline offers translation services in 200 languages.
People can also make and submit their own maps at https://www.michigan-mapping.org/
The commission will need to submit a map this November, and there is much to be done in the coming months.
But Michigan, with this massive participatory effort, has shown that it’s ready to draw the line at the past, for a more equitable future.