The caricature of The Librarian is rigid.
The bun is pulled tight; the mouth a thin line. Strict organization and quiet reigns.
But dust settles on that stereotype, for good reason.
Libraries have become as limber as yogis, as nimble as magicians in adapting to our fast-changing world, and staying true to their public mission.
This was amply evident last month when Traverse Area District Library business manager Deb Radjenovich crawled under a locked bathroom stall to check on a patron.
The woman in the stall was overdosing.
“I really just thought she was snoring, but the 911 dispatcher said to start CPR,” said Radjenovich.
She, and another patron, did CPR until the Traverse City Police and EMTs arrived, and the woman lived.
A few weeks later, staffers got a training with Harm Reduction Michigan; the library board also recently approved keeping Naloxone, an overdose reversal drug, on each floor of the main library, and in the Kingsley and East Bay branches.
We’ve seen our libraries renew their commitments to serve all of the public — not just an orderly fraction on it.
Youth rooms became fun and toddler-tolerant. Teen activities (that they like!) pepper the schedule. Community meetings, book clubs, music, DVDs appeared. And oh yes, free internet for all!
Staying ahead of the curve — be it with public 3-D printers or being on the front lines of our area’s homeless issues — is what keeps our libraries the safe, relevant places they are.
That a college-age woman overdosed in the library's bathroom shouldn’t surprise us.
But the quick action of the TADL staffer and patron, and the institution’s commitment to serving us, is impressive.
Gratitude for adapting to our reality, is perhaps, overdue.
Harm Reduction Michigan provides free training to recognize an overdose on the last Tuesday of the month in the Thirlby Room of the library from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.