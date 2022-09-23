We applaud the residents who came to the Traverse City commissioners seeking a four-way stop at Spruce and Sixth.
Thanks to their persistence, this intersection will be converted to a four-way stop on a trial basis for three months to evaluate its effectiveness.
Commissioners approved the proposal Monday.
Commissioner Tim Werner requested that this change be considered after a group of residents from the Kids’ Creek Commons neighborhood petitioned the city to address safety at the intersection.
That current two-way stop has resulted in several accidents in recent years from vehicles failing to yield on Spruce Street.
Now, a four-way stop will be installed under a traffic control order for 90 days, with city commissioners set to re-evaluate the intersection at their Dec. 5 meeting.
This is being done, despite the fact that a recent engineering study found the crossing did not meet the criteria necessary to require a four-way stop.
According to Werner, the corner has been a problem for many years — and residents there have asked city officials on numerous occasions to address the issue.
Kids’ Creek Commons is a tight-knit community. They get together to decorate during Halloween and Christmas. They pay attention to what’s going on in their neighborhood and they didn’t like what they saw happening at that intersection.
So members of the neighborhood led an effort to address the problem.
Homer Nye, a retired minister and the president of Kids’ Creek Commons neighborhood board, said he has presided at hundreds of funerals and memorial services throughout his career.
Nye told city commissioners that he has witnessed the immense pain that accompanies the death of a child.
“I’m here because I don’t want any parent to go through that and, in this case, I don’t want our parents (in our neighborhood) to go through that. We love them. We love their children,” he said.
Becky Miggenberg, a parent with a home by the Sixth and Spruce intersection, said it is startling how many collisions she has seen there, including a couple in which a vehicle ended up in her yard.
But the city engineering department requires at least five crashes in the past 12 months to compel an action such as this.
A July 15 traffic study on that intersection indicated two crashes would have been prevented by a multi-way stop. According to the city’s statistics, they’d have to go back to 2016 to get a total of five collisions caused by a failure to yield on Spruce Street.
The intersection also fell short on the two other main sets of criteria that trigger a traffic control change: It sees about half of the required 300 vehicles pass through that intersection during an eight-hour period on an average day; and the 85th percentile of vehicle speed did not exceed 40 mph. Instead, vehicle speed came in at 29 mph.
Even so, city commissioners have their own power to call for a traffic control order.
Miggenberg told them: “I understand there’s policies and procedures. … I get it. But the higher frequency of these accidents means there’s a higher probability that one of our children is going to get hurt.”
City commissioners voted unanimously to put the item on their Sept. 19 agenda and then they voted to approve that traffic control order Monday.
This will result in a temporary change for the next 90 days, at which time commissioners will have the option to make it permanent.
The effort of the Kids’ Creek Commons residents speaks volumes. They know better than anyone the reality of what’s happening at that intersection. They persevered because they are paying attention to what’s going on around them and they care.
Most important: They want to take precautions before a tragedy happens.
Perhaps the city needs to reconsider its criteria for traffic control changes. At least the commissioners have the option to make these changes permanent, regardless.
We encourage them to do so.
In the meantime, here’s a key takeaway for drivers in the city: Slow down!
