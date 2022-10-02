Today’s edition of the Record-Eagle brings together, for the first time, the expertise of two mediums — The Record-Eagle and Interlochen Public Radio — in a special project examining the state of Michigan’s juvenile justice system in this region.
In their “Kids in Crisis” three-part series, Staff Reporter Elizabeth Brewer and IPR’s Michael Livingston focus on troubled juveniles and their families who need help in a system that has reached what state officials are calling a crisis point.
With adult incarceration, punishment is typically a primary goal. But, with juvenile offenders, the top priority is rehabilitation. And, more often than not, mental health care is an important part of that. The idea is to have these children in a place where they receive care close to their community, parents and friends.
Yet, in rural northern Michigan, where access to the few resources available is often far away, cases where children and families can’t get the help they need are all too common. In addition, so few beds are available that some kids must be transported out of state because there is no place for them.
What does that mean to local communities? What does that mean for these kids and their families?
This series, which explores the answers to these questions, is a collaborative effort of the Record-Eagle and IPR — and that is thanks to Report For America, a national nonprofit service organization.
Livingston is an RFA corps member who covers rural counties in northern Michigan, like Charlevoix, Otsego, Emmet and Cheboygan, producing audio stories for IPR and digital/print stories for the Record-Eagle. Readers have seen his byline frequently as he covers stories and issues of concern to residents in this region.
IPR News Director Ed Ronco said the series will air for the next three Mondays during “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
Here’s how Ronco describes the upcoming coverage:
“In Chapter 1 we meet Carrie and Connor, a mother and son from Cheboygan whose story lays bare some of the big problems with Michigan’s overwhelmed juvenile justice system.
“Chapter 2 talks about how we got here — the big issues facing juvenile justice in our state, from changes in the law to a lack of resources.
“And in Chapter 3, we hear about efforts being made to change the system and reform the way the state approaches kids in crisis.”
“Michael and Elizabeth earned the trust of their sources, and relentlessly fact-checked every angle of some extremely delicate facts,” Ronco noted. “I hope this marks the start of a great era of collaboration with TC’s outstanding newspaper.
“We also hope this series gets people thinking about the issue, and shines a light on a system that, right now, isn’t capable of meeting the needs of the youth in our state who most need support.”
The Record-Eagle’s collaboration with IPR promises to serve our shared region in fundamental ways that will help support this community.
And perhaps that power of these written and spoken words, combined, can accomplish what one medium alone could not.
We welcome your response to this effort – and encourage you to watch for the stories in the Record-Eagle on Sundays, then listen in to IPR on Mondays.
