This time of year is a time of hosting guests, as individuals (friends and relatives choose July over January every time), and as a community.
Our streets, restaurants, beaches are packed with people seeking their fill of northern Michigan bliss.
Even with a pandemic in play, this year the crowds returned.
We hope, that this year, like the seven years before, and that this time of year — one that marks a tragic anniversary — that out of the crowds an answer will appear to the question that haunts our community: Who killed Kelly Boyce Hurlbert?
Kelly Ann, a 29-year-old local waitress, was riding her bike to her Washington Street home from work when she was struck by an automobile, dragged and left.
Her screams prompted calls to the police, but she died soon after transport to Munson Medical Center.
This savage act gets worse with each passing year, as the lack of answers acts as an infection to our deep community wound.
Tips flooded in in the immediate aftermath, but after a number of false starts, there still isn’t a good vehicle description beyond a dark SUV or truck.
Traverse City Police Capt. Jim Bussell said Tuesday he and the case’s assigned detective are still following leads. He declined to discuss any specifics or to say how promising they are.
The case offered little evidence from the get-go, Bussell previously said.
He added that officers plan to follow every lead they get and every avenue of the investigation.
“We haven’t given up and we don’t plan on giving up,” Bussell said. “We have a detective assigned to that case and, until it’s solved, we’ll keep someone assigned to it.
“I still have hope.”
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Boyce Hurlbert’s death.
Kelly’s Benzie County family and her many friends are vigilant in keeping Kelly’s spirit in our heart, and her name on the lips as we keep asking questions.
Who? Why? Was it intentional?
Just a year ago, 71-year-old Ohioan Sham Sunder Suri tried to cross U.S. 31 near Four Mile Road and was hit by a Chevy Equinox. The driver got out of the car and ran. Witnesses tried to stop him.
The driver, Daniel Sanchez Castillo, a Detroiter with a suspended sentence, called his brother to pick him up. They went to a strip club in Grawn; the brother told an employee about the crash. Castillo was eventually arrested and sentenced to between 24 and 120 months in prison.
He panicked, he said, and his heart hurt for Suri’s family — a family bereft and grieving, but with answers.
This time of year, when the crowds return so does the anniversary of Kelly’s death.
We too hope for answers, and continue to ask the questions that continue to haunt us.
