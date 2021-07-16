Michigan’s long-smoldering bureaucratic dumpster fire just got worse.
At this point, after decades of problems, the list of debacles that have festered inside Michigan’s unemployment administration seem to outnumber the division’s successes.
Don’t forget this was the state agency that under Gov. Rick Snyder launched a computerized fraud detection system that ran amok with false accusations against folks who legitimately claimed unemployment benefits. Some of those people faced financial ruin as the state worked to claw back benefits based on those false accusations of fraud.
It seems the pandemic only magnified the agency’s longstanding flaws.
Many of us vividly recall the disastrous logjam that crashed the UIA phone and computer system as millions of Michiganders desperately tried to register for benefits in the early months of the pandemic. That disaster left households waiting weeks or months for payments that should have helped keep them afloat during the economic shutdown.
Instead, plenty of our neighbors reported returning to work to begin digging out of a financial crater before they received the emergency payments.
It’s the kind of unpleasantness the vast majority of people probably had hoped we left in the rearview mirror by the end of 2020.
Unfortunately, our perpetually malfunctioning UIA appears to have returned for another bite at the people it was formed to help.
This latest mess probably isn’t worse than past targeting of financially vulnerable people over false claims of unemployment fraud, but it’s close.
Michigan UIA officials recently sent letters to 648,100 Michiganders who received benefits during the COVID-19 shutdown informing them they, once again, will be forced to prove their eligibility for assistance. Some of those folks may also be forced to repay federal benefits they received through the state system in the midst of the pandemic.
The worst part: this latest mess — one that affects roughly 19 percent of folks who received payments during the pandemic — is the product of a mistake made more than a year ago by officials at the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.
That’s right, state officials’ interpretation of guidance from federal regulators on how to distribute boosted federal unemployment benefits is the root of this latest problem. State regulators said four qualifications in a list of options presented to workers when they applied for unemployment benefits didn’t pass muster with the U.S. Department of Labor.
Obviously, some of the people who now must re-apply for unemployment payments they already received will pass through with little more than a short flashback to the state’s clunky registration website. But others may now not qualify for already-paid benefits. Remember, those are benefits they lawfully received after fighting their way through the overloaded, understaffed and underprepared UIA system in the spring of 2020.
State officials’ statements on whether they will force repayment have thus far been a bit vague — mostly promises to help people recertify through the revised system.
Considering the fact that about 40 percent of working Michiganders struggle to cover basic household bills in an ordinary year, clawing back emergency payments sent to those who were laid off during the pandemic seems like throwing salt in their wounds.
Should people who are trying to regain their financial footing really pay for the mistakes of an apparently incompetent bureaucracy?
A number of state lawmakers now are clanging pots and pans about problems in Michigan’s UIA, and state House Oversight Committee Chairman Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, this week announced his panel will launch an investigation into the UIA.
But is another investigation really enough?
The UIA has been a tangled mess for decades, spanning multiple governors, multiple political power shifts. There have been years of problems and just as many inquiries seeking to define the root of the bungling.
Yet, each crisis seems to leave those roots in place to sprout again.
Maybe it’s time to uproot this bureaucratic weed and plant anew.