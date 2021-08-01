Someday, somewhere our society will begin to not just acknowledge, but address the fact that our local jails have become de-facto mental health and substance abuse treatment facilities.
Unfortunately, the time isn’t now, and the place isn’t here.
Last week, we witnessed yet another debate over when and what medications people held in Grand Traverse County’s jail should receive to treat mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The argument was nothing new or surprising. Nor was its resolution.
A judge abdicated responsibility for ensuring someone sentenced receives prescribed medications to the sheriff. The sheriff deferred responsibility to an outside medical services contractor and repeated a sentiment that if folks want treatments recommended by their own doctors they simply shouldn’t do things that land them in jail. And the medical services company provided confusing and inconsistent explanations for why medication regimens prescribed to a person outside the jail shouldn’t continue while they’re incarcerated.
They are machinations to which we have become accustomed. And they’re as unsatisfying today as they were a year ago, or the year before that.
Those sentiments and deflections represent the most insidious aspect of our nation’s wholesale substitution of local jails for meaningful mental health and substance use treatment services.
No one person in the circle seems to have the will or the power to disrupt the cycle that devours many of our friends, neighbors and loved ones who struggle with mental illnesses.
Don’t believe us? Consider the numbers.
A Record-Eagle data collection project found that about one-third of people who died during incarceration in Michigan’s jails between 2009 and 2019 died by suicide. National data collections show more than half of people held in local jails have a documented history of mental illness, and nearly 30 percent suffer from severe mental illness.
Or take a few minutes to talk with a corrections officer about their experiences working inside facilities that have become a repository for folks with mental illnesses.
Or listen for a few minutes to firsthand accounts from people who say their prescriptions for mental health medications are routinely altered or stopped altogether (a practice many mental health experts denounce as extraordinarily dangerous) when they are booked into a local jail.
It’s a systemic disaster.
This problem wasn’t created by a sheriff, or a judge, or a medical contractor. No, it’s a debacle commenced five decades ago by lawmakers and policy experts who shuttered mental hospitals with no realistic plan for an alternative. Intentional or not, the sweeping changes shifted much of the responsibility for responses to mental health crises to local governments, especially jails. And it’s a problem that likely will only be solved by people in similar positions of power.
That said, like it or not, our local jails are responsible for the wellbeing of the people held in their custody, regardless of whether they arrive with complex mental health needs.
And responsibility for ensuring short stays in a local jail don’t become a death sentence is borne by everyone who has a hand our judicial machine.