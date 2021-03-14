The only piece of state property in Michigan with more holes than our roads is the law that attempts to provide the public access to government records.
And it appears neither the legislature or the governor have any intention to “fix the damn Freedom of Information Act.”
If Michiganders want our state government’s transparency problem solved, we may need to take matters into our own hands.
That’s a frustrating realization, but it’s the truth.
For decades, our state lawmakers and governors have enjoyed ridiculous exemptions from public records laws. The holes make ours the only state to enshrine such cutouts in statute, and helped earn the Great Lakes State last-in-the-nation ranking in a study that examined all 50 states’ mechanisms for providing public oversight of government and preventing public corruption.
But those thick statutory curtains shielding the governor and legislature from public scrutiny are just the most obvious deficiency in Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act. The law that purports to guarantee taxpayers access to records generated and maintained by their government is shot through with loopholes.
Less-than-scrupulous public officials time and again exploit those gaps to shield the inner workings of our government from the taxpayers who foot the bill. They incorrectly employ vague exemptions to withhold records. They charge ridiculous fees in efforts to discourage requestors from following through. They drag even the simplest response to statutory time limits to delay records releases. They flout the law entirely with the knowledge the public’s only recourse is the slow, expensive process of filing a lawsuit in circuit court to challenge such violations.
Record-Eagle journalists witness all of those shenanigans and more on a daily basis. We often wait weeks or months for officials to comply with the law. We employ lawyers to push back against unscrupulous access denials. And we pay thousands each year in fees for records our tax dollars paid to create and maintain — an egregious mechanism of double taxation.
Yet, it seems our state’s elite politicians, no matter how fervently they disagree on other issues, always seem to land quietly on common ground as they allow any meaningful transparency reforms to die. Their commitment to government accountability never seems to result in anything more than lip service.
This year, for the umpteenth time in the past few decades, a group of well-meaning lawmakers have taken up the transparency reform mantle, but experience tells us we should have little faith anything worthwhile fed into the legislative hog in Lansing will reach the exit without the stench of corrupt politics.
That’s why we were encouraged to read of an effort to place long-needed reforms in the hands of voters in 2022. Progress Michigan, a liberal advocacy group, announced a few weeks ago it will organize a drive toward a ballot initiative to repeal exemptions for the governor and legislature. The group’s leaders promised more details in coming weeks.
In concept, extricating this reform from the tangle of influence and conflicts of interest at the Capitol seems a necessity at this juncture. But anything placed on the ballot should rectify a laundry list of problems — abolish FOIA fees, construct an independent commission with power to adjudicate complaints, set response time requirements, install steep penalties for failures and criminalize intentional violations — not just the most obvious deficiency.
Such an effort no doubt will elicit needed support and partnerships from organizations across the political spectrum. Building bi-partisan support with help from groups like the Mackinaw Center would make sense.
After all, the public’s right to access the inner workings of government is, and always has been, a nonpartisan issue.
Transparency serves every Michigander.