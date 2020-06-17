Masks in America, look at how far you’ve come.
Why only a few months ago we culturally associated you mostly with robberies and Halloween.
Now you’re a COVID-19 flash point.
It was quite a journey.
In March, we (except for health care workers) were told we didn’t need you, even though we thought we might.
“STOP BUYING MASKS!” shout-tweeted U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams. “They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also changed course on mask-wearing, from “not recommended” to “critical.”
As COVID-19 case numbers climbed, we scrambled to get our sanitized hands on you. You eclipsed toilet paper as the pandemic thing-to-get.
There were shortages (which we imagine was the cause for the “stop buying masks” messaging), huge price increases and masks even enjoyed luxury status for a time, the have and have nots, the masked and the masked nots.
We all worried about our front line workers getting the personal protection gear they need, and many of us dusted off our sewing skills to make some.
But then masks evolved again, taking on symbolic power. More than than what you actually are — the respiratory droplets equivalent of a Band-Aid — you became political — signaling how we felt about our leaders’ decisions on regulating the COVID-19 pandemic. The masks on our faces, or not, became the hearts on our sleeves.
In the mask-wearing evolution, that’s just another place where we’ve gone wrong.
We accept there’s a learning curve to mask-wearing, as it’s new to our culture. Friends from elsewhere don’t immediately assume that a mask-wearer is sick or Democratic. Nor do they assume naked faces are Republican-only.
But we’ve come a long way in four months and masks are evolving again. We hope they’re de-mystifing back into their original purpose as cough catchers.
For people who’ve been touched by the devastation of COVID-19, regardless of political leaning, masks are rote.
Kids slide them on like tying their shoes. It’s their routine. It should be ours, too.
As the numbers fluctuate, we’re told practices like mask-wearing and social distancing can prevent an outbreak.
In our state they’re also key to opening and economic recovery. Our interfacing workforce should not have to constantly remind or argue with people about mask-wearing.
There was a time in our recent past when the majority of Americans supported the troops without necessarily believing in the war. We can support our front line workers, ourselves and each other even if we disagree politically. They’re just doing their job and we can and should make it easier for them, as they’re exposed to us, all day long.
Masks, we’re learning.
