For the first time in a long time we’re not going to the fair, going to the fair, going to the Northwestern Michigan Fair this week.
There will be no turkey legs or midway rides, no crisp-shirted kids braiding manes and beards, no smell of clean straw and warm animals or ethereal dust haze floating over the revving engines. It’s a wonder that August can happen without it, as our annual celebration of agriculture goes back a long, long time.
We worry about the efforts of dedicated 4-H kids — the seniors with so much riding on their animals — and know that while not gathering in large groups is good pandemic policy, it’s still not fair.
Yet wonderful things can happen in a pinch if we let them.
MSU Extension and Michigan 4-H organizers opted not to let COVID-19 diminish the participants’ work and moooved the barns online.
4-H kids in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, and Leelanau counties will register to show off exhibits in photography, art, crafts, and baking.
They will be judged on animal showmanship, market, and breed classes — virtually through the FairEntry site.
Walton Webcasting will broadcast the live judging of market animals on Aug. 6, with Grand and Reserve Champions chosen for the best lambs, swine, dairy feeders, junior beef, large beef and goats.
A virtual auction runs Aug. 8-10. Buyers register at https://fairentry.com/Fair/SignIn/14766 and kids will find out about their ribbons Aug. 10-14 as the judging is completed.
So while it’s not fair week as we usually know it, we tip our caps to those who made sure that the fair fought on.
If anyone’s used to forging a path through fickle and changing circumstances, it’s our farmers and 4-H youth.
We won’t need the trailer this year; instead we’ll grab the lemonade, load up the laptop and go to the fair.
