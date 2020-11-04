It appears, during a capstone day to an extraordinarily divisive election season, many of us could agree on one thing: voting is important.
For at least the past six years, our nation has suffered alarming schism — our ability to disagree with civility has all but evaporated. Not convinced? Take a look at any social media feed, or better yet, check out some of the neighborhood yard sign arms races in our community.
Yet, despite all the things that divide us today (maybe because of that division) an increasing majority of us seem to embrace the value of casting a ballot.
By Election Day we reported that more than 100 million Americans had cast mail-in or absentee ballots. That’s only about 36 million voters short of the total turnout in 2016. We, and many others, thought that early voting enthusiasm might lead to fewer people turning out in-person to vote.
Wow, were we wrong.
Polling locations across the Grand Traverse region, the state and the nation bustled with voters starting in the predawn hours of Election Day. And the surge continued throughout the day in many precincts.
The final tallies won’t come until later, but it’s pretty obvious this election drew more voters to fill-in bubbles than most. Maybe more than any in recent history.
Let’s face it, Americans aren’t exactly enthusiastic about voting, even in the big elections.
We had to scroll all the way back to 1968 to find an election when more than 60 percent of eligible voters in the U.S. were enticed to participate in their democracy. Most presidential elections during the past 52 years waffled with turnout in the mid-50 percent range (the low was in 1996 when 49 percent of eligible voters chose the president).
Think about that for a second. About half of Americans who could vote simply don’t.
That’s why, in the culmination of years of division, we were relieved to see our neighbors turn out, both absentee and in-person, to vote.
We can disagree about a lot of things, but it’s pretty relieving to see we all can agree on something so fundamental to our democracy.
