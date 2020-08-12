We were intrigued when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her public health team introduced their regional approach to tackling COVID-19.
Borders were drawn around new, optimistic “Michigan Economic Recovery” zones, or MERCs. Sensible order was applied and a huge problem got a little smaller, a little more manageable.
We applauded. A localized approach, paired with phases of risk and recovery based on data and public health expertise made sense to us.
But in recent weeks, subjectivity wiggled into what we thought was an objective approach.
Phases built on benchmarks, testing rates, positive cases became well, fluid.
Sometimes what phase we’re in depends on who you ask.
For example, the MI Dashboard risk phase on the State of Michigan site assigns Traverse City MERC Phase 4 or “medium risk” status.
Another state chart shows us as low risk, or Phase 5.
Actually both charts jump off the same page, just with different results.
But we’ve been assured we’re definitely a Phase 5, definitely 5.
So yay — only we and the Upper Peninsula have this distinction. Additionally, state health director Joneigh Khaldun gave the Traverse City extra props for our regional testing positivity rates, which are the lowest in the state.
Yet, also last week, even though we’re definitely Phase 5, some of our restrictions changed to Phase 4 levels. Not because we hit a benchmark, but because, well because.
When it comes to schools, even though we’re definitely Phase 5, which calls for live instruction, we’re going to adopt more of a Phase 4 approach (distance learning) — but only after we see how the Phase 4 schools handle their Phase 5 live instruction.
Fact, a recent school board meeting revealed that there are shades of gray in the system, that we may be more of an extra-strong 4 as opposed to a 5, which we definitely, confidently are — just living with Phase 4 rules.
So as long as we’re clear ...
We know that we’re in uncharted territory, and that COVID-19 is a novel virus never seen before. But public health and infectious disease aren’t novel sciences. Phases are meant to show us where we are, using objective, time-tested criteria.
We don’t expect absolute clarity in a pandemic, but we don’t want the phases to be dismissed as a passing one, started with a clear purpose only to get lost in lines erased and redrawn.
Let’s clear up and synchronize our phases before they phase out their purpose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.