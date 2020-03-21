Next week, in a normal world, the kids would be released for their spring break vacation.
Their last day of school would likely be a wash, education value-wise, in the happy distraction of the anticipated break.
How long ago that seems.
Now there’s a tightness in our voices as the snowball of cancellations grows bigger, picking up academics, sports, extracurricular activities, clubs, camps, competitions and more as it rolls downhill.
The National Spelling Bee was called off Friday.
We understand — and agree — with why we’re doing this, but it’s no picnic for our kids.
They’re not on an extended spring break.
Their break has been canceled. The vacations aren’t happening, and the playgrounds are closed.
Instead they will, alongside their parents, tread uncertain waters.
We owe it to them to do our best to continue positive habits of goal-setting and realization — even when the timelines on realization are in flux.
We also shouldn’t slough off the extremely important roles that school friends and teams play in our kids’ lives.
We need to connect them to each other as best, and as safely, as we can.
What’s happening now is a lesson in itself, in flexibility, adaptability, in the connections we share, and the overriding compassion for others that anchors these extreme times.
The school of life is in session right now, without a “break” in sight.
