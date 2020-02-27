Runners’ high met drivers’ low when Ironman intersected with Leelanau County on a sunny August morning last summer.
While 2,500 athletes pedaled, swam and ran through our beautiful region, drivers seethed at cross streets along the bike route, unable to travel on or off Leelanau Peninsula to work, to church, to breakfast. Confusion followed in the race’s wake, and an argument erupted over permitting road closures — with Leelanau County officials asking the state attorney general to weigh in.
Empire Township supervisor Carl Noonan told organizers they were OK with not being involved in the Ironman, if it meant a repeat of last year.
Organizers are considering a leaving-out-Leelanau route, and we support this.
They haven’t nailed the route down exactly, but want to create one that is easy to understand and communicate, said Trevor Tkach, of Traverse City Tourism.
We know other communities in the area would love to get a crack at the big time; some already put their hands up. We applaud their enthusiasm, and agree with Tkach’s sentiment:
“We don’t want anybody to feel like they’re put upon,” Tkach said. “That means you’ve got to have buy-in from the county. That’s what we’re navigating right now.”
That’s smart business — and that’s what Ironman is, a $1 billion business.
Wanda Sports Group, the China-based, Nasdaq-listed sports marketing company confirmed this week it’s discussing selling the Ironman Group to a private equity firm. The $1 billion price was reported in Bloomberg. Wanda bought the company in 2015 for $650 million, before going public in 2019. Market share dropped 60 percent since the IPO, according to Sports Business reporting.
Locally, there’s no question that the race is an economic force. Tkach estimated it would provide $10-15 million to the region. This year’s Aug. 30 general race registration is already sold-out (except for slots reserved for those who can raise more than $1,750 for the organization’s community fund).
This business is a good fit for our community in more ways than economic. Being an Ironman town fits well into our outdoorsy, active vibe. We’re striving and supportive.
But learning from past mistakes is the only way to keep pace over the long haul.
This year’s race route — wherever it lands — needs a detour, and detour maps passed out at any blocked intersections. Detailed cost-benefit conversations should be had with all the numbers on the table and all voices heard, before and after every race.
The region committed to 2 years of Ironman races, and organizers soon will be looking to sign another contract for another time frame. Listening to Leelanau is a positive step.
Ironing out the logistics and politics benefits us all in the long run.
